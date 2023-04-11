NHL Injuries: Red Wings, Avalanche, Kings, Wild, Maple Leafs, and Golden Knights

Ansar Khan: Detroit Red Wings defenseman Mark Pysyk was on the ice yesterday morning. He’s been out all season with an Achilles injury.

Evan Rawal of Colorado Hockey Now: Elliotte Friedman on Colorado Avalanche injured defenseman Cale Makar.

“It doesn’t sound like there’s a ton of news around Makar,” Friedman said. “That sounds preventative.”

It wouldn’t be a surprise if he played this week

Friedman on Avs forward Gabriel Landeskog.

“I was very careful how I talked about him in the playoffs,” Friedman said. “Someone said to me you used the phrase ‘when,’ so you’re convinced he’s going to play. My response to that was, it’s more like ‘I don’t want to use if’ because, I thought ‘when’ was a better choice for words than ‘if’ because nobody has shut him down, and if you say ‘if,’ you’ve been told there’s a chance he doesn’t play. And I have not been told that. I know people have speculated that. You know, I have had people say to me, they believe this year, that Landeskog will not play. But one thing we’ve learned is don’t underestimate hockey players and their will to do things. And number two is, what might be true the other day, may not be true today. I don’t like to guess like that.”

Austin Stanovich: Los Angeles Kings defenseman Mikey Anderson was able to return to the lineup last night.

Mayor’s Manor: Kings forward Gabriel Vilardi practiced in a no-contract jersey yesterday.

Michael Russo: Minnesota Wild forwards Kirill Kaprizov and Mats Zuccarello, and defenseman Jared Spurgeon, Jonas Brodin and Matt Dumba are a little “banged up” according to Dean Evason but could play tonight, and wouldn’t miss the start of the playoffs.

Mark Masters: Toronto Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe on defenseman Erik Gustafsson: “He tweaked something in the warm-up. He was just a little jacked up there and couldn’t go. We had to call in Luke. It is going to be a day-to-day thing. We will see how he wakes up tomorrow.”

Mark Masters: Gustafsson has an upper-body injury.

Other injured Leafs include Sam Lafferty, Calle Jarnkrok and Matt Murray.

Mark Masters: Maple Leafs defenseman Jake McCabe left last night’s but returned after getting some stitches.

David Alter: Maple Leafs Lafferty got injured in practice in practice yesterday and missed last night’s game.

Vegas Golden Knights: Forward Mark Stone practiced with the team in a no-contact jersey.