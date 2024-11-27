NHL Rumors: David Jiricek Saga And The Ottawa Senators

More And More David Jiricek

Aaron Portzline of The Athletic: The Columbus Blue Jackets keep exploring a move for Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman David Jiricek. Teams hop in and out of a potential deal. Vancouver looked rumored to be all in but are currently out of the mix. The rise of players like Mathieu Olivier only make moving Jiricek more complicated.

The Blue Jackets sending Jircek to the AHL again showed they want no part of the defenseman. Potential and talent are there but Dean Evason has likely done no favors to a player who was already skating on eggshells. A young defenseman needs a little leeway and his third coach in three years does not help matters.

Columbus does not deal from a position of strength. Teams know this as Jiricek needs a change of scenery. Don Waddell seeks a player in a similar age range who could work in their system. The Cutter Gauthier and Rutger McGroarty trades come to mind. The jury remains out on those.

Again, a trade is not imminent by any stretch but the feeling is that is where this train finally stops when all is said and done.

An Ottawa Senators Shakeup?

James Murphy of RG.org: The Ottawa Senators seem to at least be pondering a shakeup. To say “anything is in play” is a statement. The culture feels like it is still prevailing over all the offseason changes.

For Marc Methot to say this team needs something to hit that truly stings speaks volumes. Reality needs dictate that Ottawa craves an upgrade to the right side of the defense. The Artem Zub injury does not help here.

The worse news for Ottawa may be cap space. Ottawa, as of Sunday, had $509,176 left. That means most moves require money in for money out. No one has heard about any specific players in play. Keep that in mind.

Now, if the spiral continues, the whispers will get louder. In the meantime, the noise steadily increases.