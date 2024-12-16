NHL Injuries: Sabres, Blackhawks, Senators, Islanders, Rangers, Maple Leafs, and Golden Knights

Matthew Fairburn: Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin still wasn’t ready to return to the lineup yesterday.

TSN: Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Petr Mrazek is expected to be on the ice today. He was put on the IR last weekend with a left groin injury.

Defenseman Seth Jones was on the ice over the weekend for a short period. He was placed on the IR with a foot injury back on November 16th.

Tracey Myers: Blackhawks coach Anders Sorensen on Jones: “It’s going to be a little bit longer here, but he’s on the ice. So, that’s a positive.”

Bruce Miles: Blackhawks forward Nick Foligno missed yesterday’s game due to an illness.

Bruce Garrioch: Ottawa Senators goaltender Anton Forsberg was injured during the warmups on Saturday. Coach Travis Green said yesterday that Forsberg is staying with the team but there is no timetable.

TSN: New York Islanders forward Mathew Barzal and defenseman Adam Pelech returned to the lineup yesterday.

Barzal missed 21 games with an upper-body injury. Pelech had been out since November 1st (missed 20 games).

Forward Bo Horvat is day-to-day.

Forward Anthony Duclair is on the LTIR but could be ready to return on Thursday.

Larry Brooks: New York Rangers forward Artemi Panarin missed yesterday’s game with an upper-body injury. He’s day-to-day.

Lance Hornby: The Toronto Maple Leafs have placed goaltender Anthony Stolarz on the IR retroactive to December 12th.

NHL.com: Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube on Stolarz: “We’ll get an update on it in a couple days,” coach Craig Berube said. “I’m not really going to comment on that right now.”

Jessi Pierce: Vegas Golden Knights forward Ivan Barbashev left last night’s game with an upper-body injury.

