NHL Trade Deadline Lived Up to the Hype and More

The 2025 NHL Trade Deadline Had A Little Bit of Everything

Dave Pagnotta of the Fourth Period joined Scott Laughlin and Gord Stellick on SiriusXM NHL Network and was asked if the NHL Trade Deadline finally lived up to the hype.

NHLRumors.com Transcriptions

Gord Stellick: “So, got to say, great work by you as well. You had a few trades you broke, but we can say, looking back on it as a refreshing change. It was everything as advertised, the whole process. I mean, the Buffalo-Ottawa had a real hockey trade, just like Calgary and Philadelphia did 10 days ago. So we really got a lot. We really got a lot of everything, including an elite player being traded twice in (Mikko) Rantanen.”

Dave Pagnotta: “Yeah, yeah, this was, this was an interesting and entertaining deadline, certainly. And the big deal, like you said, in Rantanen. The surprise deal in (Brad) Marchand. The hockey trade that we’ve all been waiting for (Dylan) Cozens, (Josh) Norris, there was a lot of fireworks. It certainly lived up to the hype we had talked about this, the weeks leading up to it like, are we going to see a trickle effect?

And we see a few coming in. Is deadline day going to be active and busy? It was. It was an entertaining day. And things were spread out as well. Wasn’t the mad dash towards the end, in the final hour. We had the Cozens deal was 11 o’clock. Then we started to see a little bit more coming in, and teams addressed needs.

Colorado the night before getting (Brock) Nelson, and then pulling off the (Charlie) Coyle deal for (Casey) Mittelstadt. That was one that addressed needs for both sides as well. Wanting to have a change at the dot position for both teams. Boston is getting somebody that they feel that I think he’s 26, that can gel and grow with the group they’ve got in Boston as they’re going through their retool. So certainly, a lot of entertaining storylines that came out of it and more to come, right?

Like the Islanders decided to hold onto (Kyle) Palmieri and I believe there’s a, there’s an extension; pretty much there agreed to in principle. So they’ll figure all that out. But Lou Lamoriello on Saturday acknowledging that there’s going to be more changes coming in the summer.

So you know, for some teams hit big, and some teams kind of set the tone for how things are going to go for them over the course of the offseason.“

