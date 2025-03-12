NHL Rumors: Mikko Rantanen’s Agent Said Rod Brind’Amour Was Misinformed

Sportsnet: Carolina Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind’Amour on 99.9 The Fan said that Mikko Rantanen was never interested in signing a contract extension with the Hurricanes.

“There’s not been one guy that has left here because they didn’t like it here. That was except for Mikko,” Brind’Amour said. “And he didn’t not like it. When he showed, he said, ‘There’s four teams I’ll go play for, but you’re not one of them.’

“So there’s 28 other teams he wasn’t going to. The better question is should we have known that before we signed him or attempted to sign him.” NHL Rumors: Fabian Zetterlund, Brandt Clark, and Evander Kane

Sportsnet: Mikko Rantanen’s agent Andy Scott says that Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour is completely misinformed about his comments that Rantanen

Mike Futa: “So just to understand, because I’ve got so much respect for Rod Brind’Amour, but we played his interview before you came on, and I had, I mean, I’d read it, but it’s first time I’ve heard it. So he quote, he said, “when he showed up, he said, there’s four teams I’ll go play for it, but you’re not one of them.”

So, I mean, there’s always a bit of disconnect.”

Scott: “So, we’ve got a ton of respect.”

Futa: “There’s a disconnect sometimes between a coach and a management with regards to going on, but that doesn’t seem, go at that, that was the exact quote.”

Scott: “Yeah, yeah. So we’ve got, we’ve got a ton of respect for Brind’Amour, both as a player and a coach, but in this situation, he’s completely misinformed.

And, you know, Mikko, when he was traded, you know, we were solely focused on Colorado. So there was, there was no list of any kind. And in fact, when he arrived there, you know, I met with him in the days following, and he was keeping a completely open mind about, about Carolina, and about that team, and about that situation.

And so, you know, he, he felt it out. And, you know, just it didn’t make sense from more of a hockey standpoint. You know, a style of play standpoint for him. And it was nothing personal. He thinks, you know, you know, very highly of Rod Brind’Amour. He thinks highly of, you know, all those, all those teammates of his in Carolina for that period of time.

And, but, you know, this is a player that had a right to determine where he was going to play for the next eight years of his career. And you know, he gave it a lot of thought. Even at Four Nations. We were communicating during Four Nations, after Four Nations.

And he had not made up his mind, and ultimately, he did make up his mind, and, and we helped Carolina by providing a list of teams at that stage, in terms of where he would go. But that, that, that is the truth. That’s how this unfolded and so anything otherwise is, is, is just not the case.”

