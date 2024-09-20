NHL Injuries: Sabres, Predators, Devils, Penguins, Hockey Club, Golden Knights and Capitals

Rasmus Dahlin won’t be out long

Paul Hamilton: Buffalo Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said he expects defenseman Rasmus Dahlin to miss only a few days of practice and that it’s nothing serious.

Spencer Stastney not at Predators camp yet

Alex Daugherty: Nashville Predators defenseman Spencer Stastney is not at training camp for personal reasons.

The Devils will be without Brett Pesce for a little while longer

Jim Biringer of The Devils Nation: New Jersey Devils defenseman Brett Pesce is week-to-week according to GM Tom Fitzgerald. Pesce had season-ending surgery last year with the Carolina Hurricanes. Fitzgerald did say that Pesce is progressing and everything looks great.

Defenseman Luke Hughes is already out for six to eight weeks.

Defenseman Simon Nemec was injured this offseason in an Olympic qualifying game, has been cleared to play.

Erik Karlsson not practicing

Matt Vensel: Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Erik Karlsson is listed as day-to-day and didn’t practice yesterday.

Two injured Hockey Club players

Craig Morgan: Utah Hockey Club said that forward Nick Bjugstad and defenseman John Marino are week-to-week with upper-body injuries. They won’t be taking part for the start of training camp.

Thatcher Demko progressing but no timeline

Harman Dayal: Vancouver Canucks Thatcher Demko on his timeline: “I can’t really give you an answer, to be honest.” Demko added this he’s feeling good and optimistic about his progress.

Harman Dayal: Demko added that he had a minor procedure done this offseason and that it’s not related to his current injury.

Robin Lehner unfit to play according to the Golden Knights

Elliotte Friedman: Vegas Golden Knights GM Kelly McCrimmon on goaltender Robin Lehner: “Will not be reporting to the club this year. He continues to be unfit to play. There are unique circumstances surrounding this situation that the NHL, the NHLPA and (Vegas) are working through. Collectively, we are assessing our next steps, and when we have more to say, we will.”

Alex Ovechkin “a little nicked up”

Tarik El-Bashir: Washington Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said the forward Alex Ovechkin is “a little bit nicked up right now” but he did skate yesterday. They will be cautious with his workload in training camp.