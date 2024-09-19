NHL Rumors: What Cities Will Be Involved in the next NHL Expansion

NHL Expansion is Coming Whether You Want it Or Not

Dave Pagnotta of the Fourth Period was on Sirius XM NHL Network Radio with Mick Kern and Dennis Bernstein and was asked about the potential expansion cities that are coming because we know the NHL is expanding to Houston, Arizona, and Atlanta, but who joins them?

Mick Kern: Final one for me, and it’s more of a statement. And you tell me how wrong I am, don’t tell me I’m wrong, because I know I’m right. Okay, Dave, here we go. It sounds like Steve, doesn’t it? Here we go. The expansion cities are going to be Houston and Atlanta. The second time it will be back to the Arizona area, and I don’t know what the fourth is. What do you say to that

Dave Pagnotta: it looks like Atlanta, for sure, because you’ve got two viable options. Ownership group wise, I’m still not fully sold on Houston. Okay, at least this next round. I think there’s more behind the scenes that needs to be ironed out.

Kern: Who would be the replacement then if it’s not Houston? Okay, let’s put them in the second round because I think that’s a great place for a team who would be with Atlanta then?

Pagnotta: I almost, I almost say a return to Arizona.

Dennis Bernstein: That’s what I would say

Kern: right away, huh? Interesting

Pagnotta: That soon versus Houston. I think Houston will be in that four. I agree there, and then it’s a mix. I know people will talk about a second team in Toronto forever. It’s not gonna happen. Forget about that.

Kern: No. By the way, it should happen. I’m gonna say it should happen. It could. But there’s so many reasons why it’s not going to. You’re not going to, you’re not going to cannibalize your TV ratings. You’re just not going to do that right.

Pagnotta: right? If we’re going, if another team’s coming to Canada, it’s Quebec City, but there’s a lot of behind the scenes that has to work out there, just from a business economic perspective, within that market, I know you have other markets that continue to jump into the mix and have expressed interest. And Gary Bettman acknowledged this as well.

But you’ve got markets like Portland, San Diego, Omaha, and a few others. Kansas City is in the mix with the ownership group there. The guys that own the Chiefs and the family that owns the Chiefs are big hockey supporters. So you’ve got that as well.

Milwaukee occasionally enters the fold. And even in Oklahoma, in Oklahoma City, there’s some interest there as well. So it’s kind of the third one is kind of a wild card to me, to see whoever potentially steps up for it. I mean, they all sound great. Another one in California and San Diego would be awesome. I love that city, but you got to see if you have the right groups in place.

But I think I think three for sure. I think we know of the four will be Atlanta, Arizona, Houston, and then mystery city added to the mix. Who joins Atlanta in this next go around? I don’t think it’s definitive just yet.”

Andy Strickland: “NHL Owners will be meeting soon to approve the expansion opening. Leading candidates/ownership groups are believed to be Fertitta in Houston and Krause in Atlanta.”