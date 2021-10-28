NHL Injury Updates: Coyotes, Sabres, Avs, Blue Jackets, Kings, Lightning, Golden Knights and Kraken

Craig Morgan: Arizona Coyotes coach Andre Tourigny said that forward Nick Schmaltz has an upper-body injury and is day-to-day. He was initially hurt in Florida and tried playing through it.

Lance Lysowski: Buffalo Sabres Mattias Samuelsson hasn’t been cleared to play yet.

Cody Eakin is traveling with the team and it’s not known yet if he will play during their road trip.

Casey Mittelstadt won’t be traveling with the team but should be ready to rejoin them once they return.

Mike Chambers: Colorado Avalanche defensemen Samuel Girard and Devon Toews are with the team but won’t play tonight according to head coach Jared Bednar.

Aaron Portzline: Columbus Blue Jackets forward Max Domi is progressing and it’s not known if he’ll be ready for Friday.

Defenseman Adam Boqvist is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.

Aaron Portzline: Domi (broken ribs) was taking part in contact drills.

LA Kings PR: Los Angeles Kings defensemen Drew Doughty and Sean Walker were put on the IR.

Doughty has a right knee contusion that he suffered on October 22nd. He’ll be able to start skating in about six weeks and get back in the lineup around eight weeks.

LA Kings PR: Walker will have surgery to repair a torn ACL and MCL in his right knee and will be out for the season.

Joe Smith: Tampa Bay Lighting forward Nikita Kucherov underwent a procedure for a lower-body injury and will be out for eight to 10 weeks. That would put his return around mid-December.

Jesse Granger: Vegas Golden Knights forward Mattias Janmark was injury Tuesday night, so the Golden Knights started last night with 11 forwards.

William Carrier left last night’s game early.

David Schoen : Carrier blocked a shot that looked like it caught him above his left knee. He needed help getting off.

: Janmark is out with an upper-body injury. David Schoen: Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez returned the lineup.

Marisa Ingemi: Seattle Kraken coach Dave Hakstol said that forward Mason Appleton requires further evaluation and that he expects him to “miss some time.”