NHL Injury Updates: Blackhawks, Avs, Devils, Rangers, Flyers, Penguins, Blues, Lightning and Golden Knights

Charlie Roumeliotis: Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Calvin de Haan left last night’s game in the third period after blocking a shot. Coach Jeremy Colliton: “We think he’ll be fine. But we’ll know more tomorrow. I don’t think it’s going to be long term, it’s just whether he can bounce back in time for Sunday.”

Peter Baugh: Colorado Avalanche injury updates. Forward Nathan MacKinnon will likely miss a couple of games. Defenseman Cale Makar is out but he is progressing. Defenseman Bowen Byram and forward Matt Calvert skated yesterday. There is no timeline on defenseman Erik Johnson and goaltender Pavel Francouz.

Corey Masisak: New Jersey Devils forward Nico Hischier was put on the IR and is out week-to-week. He has a sinus fracture and is also in concussion protocol.

Dan Rosen: New York Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba could return at some point during their road trip. He’s day-to-day with a broken thumb.

Forward Artemi Panarin is skating but there is no timetable on when he could return.

New York Rangers: Coach David Quinn said that Kaapo Kakko will return to the lineup today.

Mollie Walker: Kakko said that while he was on the COVID protocol list he was sick but not too bad.

Vincent Z. Mercogliano: Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin had to be helped off the ice on Thursday as he wasn’t able to put any weight on his right leg. The Rangers are just calling it a lower-body injury.

“Anything I say would be pure guessing, so I don’t want to go down that path,” Quinn said when asked if he thinks Shesterkin could miss significant time. “That doesn’t seem to be the case right now — but you just never know.”

Shesterkin’s hurt, had to be helped off the ice and is clearly in pain #NYR pic.twitter.com/7rIw3xF19k — Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) March 5, 2021

Sam Carchidi: Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Philippe Myers is doubtful for today’s game.

Matt Vensel: Pittsburgh Penguins Mark Friedman is still being evaluated for an upper-body injury according to coach Mike Sullivan. He left Thursday’s game early.

Jeremy Rutherford: St. Louis Blues coach Craig Berube on Vladimir Tarasenko returning: “There’s been a date all along. It’s not to give out to anybody. It’s an in-house thing.”

Jim Thomas: Blues forwark Oskar Sundqvist left last night’s game.

Joe Smith: Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Erik Cernak is listed as day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Joe Smith: Lightning coach Jon Cooper said that defenseman Jan Rutta has a lower-body injury and it is just a short-term issue.

David Schoen: Vegas Golden Knights coach Pete DeBoer on Ryan Reaves: “I don’t have an update. I haven’t met with our medical staff yet. So I don’t have an update other than it’s nothing serious or terribly serious for anybody that’s really worried about it. He’s going to be fine.”

Cap Friendly: The Golden Knights have put goaltender Robin Lehner on the LTIR retroactive to February 11th. Their LTI salary pool increases to $7.5 million.