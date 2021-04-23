NHL Injury Updates: Bruins, Hurricanes, Stars, Red Wings, Penguins, Lightning, Capitals Jets

Fluto Shinzawa: Boston Bruins defenseman Kevan Miller missed last night’s game but is expected to be in the lineup tonight.

John Vogl: Buffalo Sabres prospect Jack Quinn, who had been playing in Rochester (AHL), will have season-ending hernia surgery according to Amerks coach Seth Appert:

“Jack Quinn is going to have season-ending surgery on a lower body. It’s something that he’s been dealing with since World Junior tryout camp. … It’s not a surgery that is going to take him out for months and months at a time. It’s something that we feel is going to be cleaned up. The reason we’re doing it now is that we’re trying to put him in the best position to be successful for next year. This is a big summer for Jack.

Cory Lavalette: Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Brady Skjei missed last night’s game as he’s in concussion protocol.

Cory Lavalette: Hurricanes goalie Petr Mrazek had a minor tweak before last night’s game according to coach Rod Brind’Amour, and with them carrying three goalies, they aren’t going to rush it.

Cory Lavalette: Hurricanes forward Jordan Martinook left last night’s game with a lower-body injury.

Two angles of the Martinook injury from the Florida broadcast. pic.twitter.com/IkrL8VQIJU — Cory Lavalette (@corylav) April 23, 2021

Saad Yousuf: Dallas Stars defenseman Sami Vatanen missed last night’s game with an upper-body injury.

Mike Heika: Dallas Stars Roope Hintz and Miro Heiskanen return to the lineup last night.

Ansar Khan: Detroit Red Wings Dylan Larkin missed last night’s game and could be out longer according to coach Jeff Blashill. He will be re-evaluated today.

Forward Tyler Bertuzzi will be out for the remainder of the season and he could require surgery.

Forward Brock Nelson is out for the season with a lower-body injury.

Forward Robby Fabbri missed last night’s game and is listed as day-to-day.

Pittsburgh Penguins: The Penguins have activated forward Kasperi Kapanen from the IR. He’s missed the past 13 games.

Pens Inside Scoop: Penguins forward Brandon Tanev was on the ice skating for the first time since suffering his injury. Coach Mike Sullivan: “So that’s a big step for his progression. Everyone else is continuing through the process.”

Joe Smith: Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper said that defenseman Jan Rutta has been skating but is not close to returning. There is no timetable for his return. They were hoping that he could get back in the lineup before the end of the season.

Samantha Pell: Washington Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin missed the last few minutes of the third period and didn’t see a shift during overtime. Coach Peter Laviolette said he wasn’t sure what was wrong and didn’t have an update.

Elliotte Friedman: Winnipeg Jets forward Adam Lowry left last night’s game early.