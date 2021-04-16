NHL Injury Updates: Bruins, Sabres, Stars, Oilers, Devils, Lightning, Maple Leafs, and Capitals

Joe Haggerty: Boston Bruins defenseman Kevan Miller missed last night’s game. Coach Bruce Cassidy said that his new issue is not related to a previous knee injury.

Buffalo Sabres: There is no update on goaltender Linus Ullmark‘s injury.

TSN: Darren Dreger on Jack Eichel:

“The plan is for Jack Eichel to have surgery on a disk issue in early May. All the Buffalo Sabres are saying at this point is that Jack Eichel will be reevaluated in the next couple of weeks.”

Mike Heika: Dallas Stars Tyler Seguin skated with the team yesterday. They won’t rush him back according to coach Rick Bowness. Stars GM Jim Nill said earlier in the week that they were looking at April 26th as a possible date for Seguin’s return.

Jason Gregor: Edmonton Oilers forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins won’t be in the lineup this weekend.

Corey Masisak: New Jersey Devils forwards Pavel Zacha and Jesper Bratt missed last night’s game and are listed as day-to-day according to coach Lindy Ruff.

Bryan Burns: Tampa Bay Lightning forward Steven Stamkos and defenseman Jan Rutta weren’t on the ice yesterday. Forward Nikita Kucherov was on the ice.

Joe Smith : Lightning coach Jon Cooper said that Stamkos won’t play this weekend.

Joe Smith: Cooper didn't give much clarity on Stamkos' issue. He is listed as today. He's out the weekend and then will "work with our guys and go from there."

Chris Johnston: Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews missed last night’s game and is day-to-day according to coach Sheldon Keefe.

Michael Augello: Keefe on Matthews wrist injury “is similar but not the same.”

Chris Johnston of Sportsnet: Keefe on Matthews: “We’re not expecting it to be something that’s going to hold him out for long,” said Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe.

Goaltender Frederik Andersen was on the ice in equipment for the first time since March 10th.

“The fact that he’s back out here again today after skating previously is a good sign that he’s making progress,” said Keefe. “I don’t think he’s close at this point to actually playing, but this is all part of the process. My understanding is he’s going to come on the road with us so that’s very, very encouraging. “It’s really, really good to have him back out there in his gear.”

Samantha Pell: Washington Capitals goaltender Ilya Samsonov has an upper-body injury and is listed as day-to-day.