NHL Injury Updates: Bruins, Stars, Oilers, Canadiens, Predators, Senators, Sharks, Lightning and Jets

Boston Hockey Now: Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy‘s upper-body injury is ‘feeling better’ but he’ll still miss at least their next two games. He returned to Boston for further evaluation.

Shawn Hutcheon: Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said that goaltender Tuukka Rask was on the ice yesterday for a skate and took some shots. His return is not known and he remains day-to-day.

Shawn Hutcheon: Bruins Cassidy said that defenseman Brandon Carlo remains week-to-week.

Cassidy on forward Ondrej Palat: “on and off. They’ve set up a program for him. He’ll continue to be evaluated.”

Matthew DeFranks: Dallas Stars forwards Tyler Seguin and Alexander Radulov, and goaltender Ben Bishop will be on the ice with their taxi squad on Saturday.

Elliotte Friedman: Edmonton Oilers forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins missed last night’s game with an injury.

Eric Engels: Montreal Canadiens coach Dominique Decharme on goaltender Carey Price‘s injury: “We don’t want to get into a situation where it gets too bad and he would be missing a long time…We want to be careful with that and that’s the reason why he’s going to get a few games off. We’re confident that somewhere next week he’s going to be back…”

Nashville Preds PR: Nashville Predators defenseman Alexandre Carrier has been put on the IR with an upper-body injury.

Murray Pam: Ottawa Senators forward Ryan Dzingel missed last night’s game with an upper-body injury.

Curtis Pashelka: San Jose Sharks coach Bob Boughner said that forward Logan Couture was on the ice yesterday. His status for tonight’s game won’t be known yet.

Bryan Burns: Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Erik Cernak returned to the lineup after missing the past seven games with a lower-body injury.

Joe Smith: Lightning forward Steven Stamkos left in the third period of last night’s game.

TSN: Winnipeg Jets coach Paul Maurice said the forward Blake Wheeler is out with a concussion. He took a Brady Tkachuk elbow on Monday.