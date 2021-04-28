NHL Injury Updates: Canes, Hawks, Avs, Blue Jackets, Stars, Panthers, Sens, Blues, Lightning, Leafs, Canucks, Knights and Caps

Michael Smith: Carolina Hurricanes forward Teuvo Teravainen returned to the lineup last night.

Charlie Roumeliotis: Chicago Blackhawks coach Adam Boqvist is done for the season after breaking his right wrist.

Mike Chambers: Colorado Avalanche defenseman Bowen Byram and forward Logan O’Connor have suffered setbacks and are now listed as week-to-week according to coach Jared Bednar.

Aaron Portzline: Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Joonas Korpisalo suffered a lower-body injury on Sunday and will miss the remainder of the season.

Aaron Portzline: It’s not sounding like Korpisalo’s injury is a long-term issue. The season is also over so there is no point to push him.

Matthew DeFranks: Dallas Stars defenseman John Klingberg and Roope Hintz were in the lineup last night.

Jameson Olive: Florida Panthers forward Patric Hornqvist is day-to-day with a lower-body injury. Goaltender Chris Driedger is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Bruce Garrioch: Ottawa Senators coach DJ Smith said that goaltender Matt Murray “may” be able to get into one of their final two games.

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun: Murray left Saturday’s game with a lower-body injury. Goaltender Anton Forsberg suffered a left ankle injury during their off-ice warmups on Saturday.

Forsberg will be re-evaluated on Thursday. Murray could be done for the season.

Lou Korac: St. Louis Blues coach Craig Berube said that if defenseman Colton Parayko feeling better and there is a chance that he is good to go tonight. Defenseman Vince Dunn isn’t traveling the team.

STL Blues News: Parayko missed Monday’s game with an upper-body injury.

Joe Smith: Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman David Savard missed last night’s game with a lower-body injury and is listed as day-to-day.

Bryan Burns: Lightning coach Jon Cooper expects that Savard will be back on Thursday. He was kept out last night as a precaution.

David Alter: Toronto Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said that forward Riley Nash could start skating on his own any day.

Ben Kuzma of the Vancouver Province: Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko is dealing with a lower-body injury. It’s not a muscle pull or a knee strain.

David Schoen: Vegas Golden Knights Tomas Nosek is out longer than day-to-day according to coach Pete DeBoer. He is expected to return at some point before the start of the playoffs.

Nicolas Roy is listed as day-to-day.

Reilly Smith and Keegan Kolesar will be game-time decisions tonight.

Tom Gulitti: Washington Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin and defenseman Justin Schultz remain out.