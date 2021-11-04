NHL Injury Updates: Coyotes, Avs, Oilers, Panthers, Habs, Preds, Flyers, Pens, Leafs and More

PHNX Sports: Arizona Coyotes defenseman Conor Timmins will be out for the remainder of the season with a knee injury.
Peter Baugh: Colorado Avalanche forward Andre Burakovsky was on the ice for practice yesterday in a no-contact jersey.
Edmonton Oilers: Coach Dave Tippett on goaltender Mike Smith’s status: “He’s skating right now, he won’t play but he’s real close. We’re hoping he’ll be an option for Friday.”
David Dwork: Listed on the Florida Panthers IR: Noel Acciari, Olli Juolevi, Anton Lundell, and Joe Thornton.
Florida Panthers: Panthers coach Andrew Brunette said that Sam Bennett, Radko Gudas, and Markus Nutivaara are all day-to-day and not expected to play tonight.
John Lu: Montreal Canadiens coach Dominique Ducharme said that Jonathan Drouin was doing well and listed as day-to-day. Tests didn’t indicate that he had a concussion.
Nashville Predators: Forward Filip Forsberg is week-to-week with an upper-body injury. Defenseman Mark Borowiecki is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.
New Jersey Devils: Goaltender MacKenzie Blackwood was activated from the IR.
Jordan Hall: Philadelphia Flyers coach Alain Vigneault said that defenseman Ryan Ellis is progressing but has been ruled out for tonight and Saturday.
Mike DeFabo: Pittsburgh Penguins forward Bryan Rust practiced with the team for the first time since he was injured in the second game of the season. He took part in a morning skate last week but it wasn’t with the full team.
Ryan S. Clark: Seattle Kraken forward Colin Blackwell continues his rehab. There is no timeline on when he’ll return.
Lou Korac: St. Louis Blues forward Oskar Sundqvist is getting closer to returning.
Mark Masters: Toronto Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe on Travis Dermott: “He wasn’t very comfortable when he tried to put his skate on today so was unable to skate. We’ll have to see how he is tomorrow.”
Samantha Pell: Washington Capitals forward Nic Dowd said that he’s available for tonight’s game after feeling good at practice yesterday. He’s missed three of their past four games.