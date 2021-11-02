NHL Injury Updates: Coyotes, Blackhawks, Stars, Panthers, Canadiens, Golden Knights and More

Craig Morgan: Arizona Coyotes forward Nick Schmaltz missed practice again. He remains day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Charlie Roumeliotis: Chicago Blackhawks Jeremy Colliton on Tyler Johnson’s (neck soreness) injury status: “I don’t have more on that. We’ve got to see how it progresses here.”

Mark Scheig: Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Adam Boqvist is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Owen Newkirk: Dallas Stars defensemen Jani Hakanppa and Thomas Harley were back on the ice practicing.

David Dwork: Florida Panthers coach Andrew Brunette said that Sam Bennett is a possibility for Thursday.

Jameson Olive: Panthers Brunette said that Anton Lundell “could possibly be available” for Thursday.

John Lu: Montreal Canadiens forward Brendan Gallagher and defenseman Jeff Petry are game-time decisions. Defenseman Joel Edmundson suffered a setback in his recovery and is now 10 to 14 days away. Defenseman Mattias Norlinder has been cleared for contact in practices.

Montreal Canadiens: Forward Mathieu Perreault was put on the IR.

Eric Engels: “Mathieu Perreault started having some double vision and doctors realized his retina had detached. He found out he’s got a condition called Lattice Retinal Degeneration. Had a small laser procedure to cure right eye and will be re-evaluated in a couple of weeks.”

Colin Stephenson: New York Rangers coach Gerard Gallant said that Ryan Reaves practice went better than Sunday. Reaves is eligible to come off the IR today but Gallant doesn’t expect him to play tonight.

Bruce Garrioch: Ottawa Senators forward Austin Watson returns to the lineup tonight.

Charlie O’Connor: The Philadelphia Flyers may have thought defenseman Ryan Ellis was close to returning as they brought him on their road trip. Coach Alain Vigneault said that Ellis may be more week-to-week now and not day-to-day. Vigneault didn’t rule out Ellis practicing on Wednesday and possibly going to their trip to Pittsburgh and Washington.

Bryan Burns: Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper said that defenseman Jan Rutta is day-to-day.

Vancouver Canucks: Forward Tyler Motte is back skating with the team. Motte: “Just want to be back in the mix, in a routine and involved with it, so today’s a good step in that direction.”

SinBin.vegas: Multiple sources have said that Vegas Golden Knights forward William Karlsson is out with a lower-body injury. There isn’t an exact timetable yet but it may not be good.

Jesse Granger: Multiple sources have said that Karlsson was hit with a shot and broke his foot. He could miss about six weeks.

Washington Capitals: The Washington Capitals have put forward Nic Dowd on the IR