NHL Injury Updates: Coyotes, Sabres, Blue Jackets, Canadiens, Predators, Flyers, Lightning, and Jets

Arizona Coyotes: Goaltender Darcy Kuemper was activated from the IR and picked up the win.

Jeff Svoboda: Columbus Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella said that forward Gustav Nyquist won’t return for the rest of this season due to a shoulder injury,

Montreal Canadiens: Goaltender Carey Price returned yesterday afternoon making the start for the Canadiens.

Thomas Willis: Nashville Predators forward Matt Duchene returned to the lineup last night.

Adam Kimelman: Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Carter Hart tweaked something in his lower-body on Thursday according to coach Alain Vigneault. Hart felt okay at practice on Friday but not during warmups yesterday.

“When he was warming up (before the game) he told Jimmy (McCrossin, trainer) that he couldn’t go.”

Joe Smith: Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper said that forward Steven Stamkos will start skating in seven to 10 days.

Ken Wiebe: Winnipeg Jets forward Blake Wheeler has been cleared to return. Coach Paul Maurice said they want to get him taking contact in practice before he returns to the lineup. They are likely looking at a Thursday return against the Maple Leafs.

WGR 550: Darren Dreger on WGR 550 radio on Buffalo Sabres and Jack Eichel‘s neck injury.

