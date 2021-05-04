NHL Injury Updates: Ducks, Coyotes, Bruins, Stars, Panthers, Kings, Wild, Rangers, Senators, Penguins, Leafs, Canucks and Capitals

Eric Stephens: Anaheim Ducks defenseman Josh Manson is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.
Forward David Backes didn’t play last night but hasn’t been ruled out for Wednesday’s game according to coach Dallas Eakins.
Alex Kinkopf: Coyotes forward Nick Schmaltz left during warmups after taking a puck up high.
- Arizona Coyotes PR: Schmaltz suffered an upper-body injury and will be reevaluated today.
Josh Getzoff: Arizona Coyotes goaltender Antti Raanta skated yesterday.
Joe Haggerty: Boston Bruins defenseman Mike Reilly missed last night’s game. Coach Bruce Cassidy said that Reilly has been dealing with a nagging issue and that he’s missed some of their practices of late.
The Bruins are hoping that defenseman Brandon Carlo gets cleared to return for tonight’s game.
Kevin Weekes: Have been told that Buffalo Sabres goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen could be out the remainder of the season with a lower-body injury.
Saad Yousuf: The Dallas Stars have activated forward Tyler Seguin from the LTIR.
Florida Panthers: Panthers coach Joel Quenneville said that forward Sam Bennett is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.
LA Kings PR: Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick left last night’s game with an upper-body injury.
Michael Russo: Minnesota Wild forward Marcus Johansson is skating but not quite ready to go.
Sportsnet: New York Rangers forward Artemi Panarin left in the second period with a lower-body injury.
- Elliotte Friedman: Initial word is that Panarin won’t play the rest of the season.
- Elliotte Friedman: Rangers coach David Quinn said that Panarin was “OK” after the after game
Artemiy Panarin reacts to Tom Wilson, the Rangers and Caps get into a scrum, and Wilson ends up wrestling Panarin to the ice… pic.twitter.com/OvCeGkDJyF
— Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) May 4, 2021
Bruce Garrioch: Ottawa Senators forward Alex Formenton returned to the lineup. Goaltender Anton Forsberg isn’t ready yet.
Sens Communication: Ottawa Senators defenseman Thomas Chabot left last night’s game with an upper-body injury.
Mollie Walker: New York Rangers coach David Quinn said that all of Chris Kreider, Ryan Lindgren and Jacob Trouba are day-to-day.
Josh Getzoff: Pittsburgh Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin returned after missing the past 23 games.
Defenseman Mike Matheson left Saturday’s game and is now listed as week-to-week.
- Chris Wassel: The Penguins were 16-5-2 without Malkin.
- Puck Pedia: Malkin’s $9.5 million salary cap hit come off their LTIR pool. Forward Brandon Tanev is the lone Penguin on the LTIR. Their current cap space is $723,000.
- Matt Vensel: Penguins forward Tanev isn’t quite ready yet.
Leafs PR: Toronto Maple Leafs forward Nick Foligno left last night’s game with an upper-body injury.
Farhan Lalji: Vancouver Canucks Brandon Sutter missed last night’s game with an upper-body injury.
Brandan Batchelor: Canucks Marc Michaelis missed last night’s game with an upper-body injury.
Tom Gulitti: Washington Capitals forward T.J. Oshie missed last night’s game for personal/family matters.