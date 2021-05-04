NHL Injury Updates: Ducks, Coyotes, Bruins, Stars, Panthers, Kings, Wild, Rangers, Senators, Penguins, Leafs, Canucks and Capitals

Eric Stephens: Anaheim Ducks defenseman Josh Manson is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Forward David Backes didn’t play last night but hasn’t been ruled out for Wednesday’s game according to coach Dallas Eakins.

Alex Kinkopf: Coyotes forward Nick Schmaltz left during warmups after taking a puck up high.

Arizona Coyotes PR: Schmaltz suffered an upper-body injury and will be reevaluated today.

Josh Getzoff: Arizona Coyotes goaltender Antti Raanta skated yesterday.

Joe Haggerty: Boston Bruins defenseman Mike Reilly missed last night’s game. Coach Bruce Cassidy said that Reilly has been dealing with a nagging issue and that he’s missed some of their practices of late.

The Bruins are hoping that defenseman Brandon Carlo gets cleared to return for tonight’s game.

Kevin Weekes: Have been told that Buffalo Sabres goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen could be out the remainder of the season with a lower-body injury.

Saad Yousuf: The Dallas Stars have activated forward Tyler Seguin from the LTIR.

Florida Panthers: Panthers coach Joel Quenneville said that forward Sam Bennett is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

LA Kings PR: Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick left last night’s game with an upper-body injury.

Michael Russo: Minnesota Wild forward Marcus Johansson is skating but not quite ready to go.

Sportsnet: New York Rangers forward Artemi Panarin left in the second period with a lower-body injury.

Elliotte Friedman : Initial word is that Panarin won’t play the rest of the season.

Rangers coach David Quinn said that Panarin was "OK" after the after game

Artemiy Panarin reacts to Tom Wilson, the Rangers and Caps get into a scrum, and Wilson ends up wrestling Panarin to the ice… pic.twitter.com/OvCeGkDJyF — Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) May 4, 2021

Bruce Garrioch: Ottawa Senators forward Alex Formenton returned to the lineup. Goaltender Anton Forsberg isn’t ready yet.

Sens Communication: Ottawa Senators defenseman Thomas Chabot left last night’s game with an upper-body injury.

Mollie Walker: New York Rangers coach David Quinn said that all of Chris Kreider, Ryan Lindgren and Jacob Trouba are day-to-day.

Josh Getzoff: Pittsburgh Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin returned after missing the past 23 games.

Defenseman Mike Matheson left Saturday’s game and is now listed as week-to-week.

Chris Wassel : The Penguins were 16-5-2 without Malkin.

Malkin's $9.5 million salary cap hit come off their LTIR pool. Forward Brandon Tanev is the lone Penguin on the LTIR. Their current cap space is $723,000.

Penguins forward Tanev isn't quite ready yet.

Leafs PR: Toronto Maple Leafs forward Nick Foligno left last night’s game with an upper-body injury.

Farhan Lalji: Vancouver Canucks Brandon Sutter missed last night’s game with an upper-body injury.

Brandan Batchelor: Canucks Marc Michaelis missed last night’s game with an upper-body injury.

Tom Gulitti: Washington Capitals forward T.J. Oshie missed last night’s game for personal/family matters.