NHL Injury Updates: Flames, Avs, Blue Jackets, Stars, Kings, Penguins, Blues, Maple Leafs and Capitals

Pat Steinberg: Calgary Flames goaltender Jacob Markstrom practiced yesterday for the first time since going on the IR with an upper-body injury.

Pat Steinberg: Flames forward Derek Ryan practiced yesterday for the first time since breaking his finger on February 4th.

Evan Rawal: Colorado Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said that Nathan MacKinnon seems to be doing okay and that they may have got lucky.

Match penalty assessed to Joachim Blichfeld for an illegal check to the head of MacKinnon. Not enough of the body and main contact is the head. MacKinnon to the room pic.twitter.com/AHVOZrV9eD — NHL Safety Watch (@NHLSafetyWatch) March 4, 2021

Jeff Svoboda: Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins was on the ice before practice. He’s on the IR with an upper-body injury.

Mike Heika: Dallas Stars forward Alexander Radulov practiced with the team in a regular jersey.

Zach Dooley: Los Angeles Kings coach Todd McLellan said that Jaret Anderson-Dolan has started to skate on his own. He is not expected to return to the lineup during their next three home games.

Nashville Predators: Goaltender Juuse Saros is listed as day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Pens Inside Scoop: Pittsburgh Penguins forward Evan Rodrigues practiced yesterday. He’s missed the past 15 games with a lower-body injury.

Pens Inside Scoop: All injured Penguins – Brian Dumoulin, Rodrigues and Mark Jankowski – were on the ice in full contact jerseys. Sidney Crosby, who is on the COVID Protocol list, was not on the ice.

Jeremy Rutherford: St. Louis Blues coach Craig Berube said that Vladimir Tarasenko needs contact in practice before getting into a game: “He’s been getting pushed every day with contact,” Berube said. “Even without team practices, we’ve got guys on him, doing the battle work with him.”

Jeremy Rutherford: Berube continued on Tarasenko: “It’s a matter of him saying he’s ready. He’s not going to get more ready than he is now. He needs to play games. He’s done everything. He’s worked out hard, he’s trained, he’s in good shape. He’s done all that stuff. But it’s about playing games now.”

Chris Johnston: Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews and goaltender Frederik Andersen returned to the lineup last night.

Terry Koshan: Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe didn’t have an update on goaltender Jack Campbell and that they don’t know who will start tonight.

J.J. Regan: Washington Capitals forward Evgeny Kuznetsov returned to the lineup last night.