NHL Injury Updates: Hurricanes, Stars, Devils, Rangers, Flyers, Blues, Lightning and Capitals

Chip Alexander: Carolina Hurricanes forward Jesper Fast wasn’t ready to return to the lineup last night.

Matthew DeFranks: The Dallas Stars have activated Joel Kiviranta from the IR.

Mike Morreale: New Jersey Devils defenseman Matt Tennyson missed last night’s game with a lower-body injury.

Colin Stephenson: New York Rangers forward Chris Kreider didn’t skate Thursday morning and didn’t play last night.

Sam Carchidi: Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere is expected to skate today and if things go well he could play on Saturday according to GM Chuck Fletcher.

Elliotte Friedman: Flyers goaltender Carter Hart will be out for the remainder of the season with a sprained MCL in his left knee.

Jim Thomas: St. Louis Blues defenseman Colton Parayko returned to the lineup.

Jeremy Rutherford: Blues forward Vladimir Tarasenko missed last night’s games with a lower-body injury.

Bryan Burns: Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman David Savard was on the ice for their morning skate and returned to the lineup.

Samantha Pell: Washington Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin wasn’t on the ice for their morning skate and remains day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Tom Gulitti of NHL: Capitals defenseman John Carlson missed last night’s game with a lower-body injury. He blocked a shot on Tuesday, briefly leaving the game but later returned.