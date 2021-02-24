NHL Injury Updates: Sabres, Blue Jackets, Rangers, Flyers, Sharks, Blues, and Maple Leafs

Sabres PR: An update on defenseman William Borgen.

“After further evaluation, it was discovered that Sabres defenseman William Borgen suffered a fracture in his right forearm during the team’s game on Feb. 20 in New Jersey.

Borgen underwent successful surgery to repair the fracture today and is expected to miss approximately six to eight weeks.”

Aaron Portline: Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman David Savard returned to the lineup after missing Saturday’s game with an illness.

Defenseman Michael Del Zotto missed last night with a lower-body injury and is day-to-day.

Larry Brooks: New York Rangers forward Filip Chytil and defenseman Jacob Trouba skated before practice yesterday.

Charlie O’Connor: Philadelphia Flyers forward Claude Giroux said that the first three or four days of having COVID-19 were pretty bad. After that things mostly went away.

Jordan Hall: Flyers defenseman Justin Braun will skate today be he won’t play tonight.

Charlie O’Connor: Flyers coach Alain Vigneault said that forward Oskar Lindblom had mild COVID symptoms. He’s doing fine now and is a few days away from being able to return.

Curtis Pashelka if the Mercury News: San Jose Sharks coach Bob Boughner that the hope had been to have Erik Karlsson skating this week and in the lineup on Saturday but that doesn’t appear to be the case now.

Karlsson is dealing with a groin issue and may not start skating until next week.

“From what I’m hearing now, this week is still a week where he may not hit the ice and he might start next week,” Boughner said of Karlsson. “So we were anticipating hopefully that he would be getting on the ice and seeing how he feels, but it’s going to be a slower process than I originally thought.”

Defenseman Radim Simek and his upper-body injury are progressing. He practiced yesterday. He’s been out since February 13th. He could return on Thursday.

Defenseman Dylan Gambrell is progressing as well and could be available tomorrow.

Jim Thomas of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch: St. Louis Blues defenseman Carl Gunnarsson was placed on the IR with a right leg injury and will be out for the remainder of the season. He will undergo more tests to determine the full extent of the injury.

Also on the Blues IR are Ivan Barbashev, Tyler Bozak, Robert Thomas and Vladimir Tarasenko.

Tarasenko could be a few weeks away from returning.

Defenseman Colton Parayko is out with a back issue.

St. Louis Blues: Forward Ivan Barbashev will be re-evaluated in six weeks after having ankle surgery.

Jeremy Rutherford: Blues coach Craig Berube said there is no update on Jaden Schwartz.

Jeremy Rutherford: Blues coach Berube said that Tyler Bozak skated on his own yesterday and if he’s feeling good, he’ll skate with the team today.

Luke Fox: Toronto Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said that Joe Thornton has a lower-body injury and it’s not related to his previous rib injury.