NHL Injury Updates: Sabres, Flames, Blackhawks, Red Wings, Oilers, Kings, Islanders and Rangers

Sabres PR: Update on Buffalo Sabers defenseman Jake McCabe.

“Sabres defenseman Jake McCabe was diagnosed today with injuries in his right knee to his ACL, MCL and meniscus as the result of a play during the team’s game on Feb. 20 in New Jersey.

The expected recovery time for his injuries is approximately six to eight months.”

Pat Steinberg: Calgary Flames goaltender Jacob Markstrom missed last night’s game with an upper-body injury.

Pat Steinberg: Flames forward Sean Monahan returned to the lineup last night after missing the past two games with a lower-body injury.

Chip Alexander: Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said that forward Teuvo Teravainen still doesn’t feel right so they will continue to keep him out.

Ben Pope: Chicago Blackhawks coach Jeremy Colliton on Dylan Strome‘s concussion: “He got hit a few games ago. He didn’t feel anything, symptoms-wise. We were checking on him and he felt good. But these symptoms are sometimes late-arriving and he hasn’t felt as good the last little while.”

Chicago Blackhawks: The Blackhawks have activated defenseman Connor Murphy from the IR.

Defenseman Lucas Carlsson was placed on the IR with a strained groin retroactive to Feb. 19th. He is expected to be out for 10 to 14 days.

Helene St. James: Detroit Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill didn’t have an update on forward Tyler Bertuzzi. He’s been out with an upper-body injury and has been skated here and there. He hasn’t progressed enough to join the team for practice yet.

TSN: Edmonton Oilers defenseman Slater Koekkoek has a broken collarbone.

Edmonton Oilers: The Oilers have put defenseman Koekkoek on the LTIR with an upper-body injury.

Ryan Rishaug: Oilers coach Dave Tippett said that defenseman William Lagesson is not ready to return. Defenseman Ethan will be evaluated and could be ready to return.

Zach Dooley: Los Angeles Kings forward Jaret Anderson-Dolan is week-to-week with an upper-body injury. He has returned back to LA.

Zach Dooley: The Kings have activated defenseman Sean Walker from the IR.

Arthur Staple: The New York Islanders have put forward Michael Dal Colle on the IR retroactive to last week.

Vince Z. Mercogliano: New York Rangers coach David Quinn on forward Kaapo Kakko (COVID protocol): “He’s doing fine. I wish I could give you a better answer, but I’m not sure when he’s going to be able to come back.”

Vince Z. Mercogliano: Quinn on forward Filip Chytil, who has been out for four weeks with an upper-body injury. Recovery was expected to be four to six weeks: “He’s making progress. He’s going to start skating again soon. We’re hoping to get him back sooner than later.”