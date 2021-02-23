NHL Injury Updates: Sabres, Flames, Blackhawks, Red Wings, Oilers, Kings, Islanders and Rangers
Jake McCabe out six to eight months. Flames Jacob Markstrom out, but Sean Monahan returns. Teuvo Teravainen out. Slater Koekkoek to the LTIR.
Sabres PR: Update on Buffalo Sabers defenseman Jake McCabe.

“Sabres defenseman Jake McCabe was diagnosed today with injuries in his right knee to his ACL, MCL and meniscus as the result of a play during the team’s game on Feb. 20 in New Jersey.

The expected recovery time for his injuries is approximately six to eight months.”

Pat Steinberg: Calgary Flames goaltender Jacob Markstrom missed last night’s game with an upper-body injury.

Pat Steinberg: Flames forward Sean Monahan returned to the lineup last night after missing the past two games with a lower-body injury.

Chip Alexander: Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said that forward Teuvo Teravainen still doesn’t feel right so they will continue to keep him out.

Ben Pope: Chicago Blackhawks coach Jeremy Colliton on Dylan Strome‘s concussion: “He got hit a few games ago. He didn’t feel anything, symptoms-wise. We were checking on him and he felt good. But these symptoms are sometimes late-arriving and he hasn’t felt as good the last little while.”

Chicago Blackhawks: The Blackhawks have activated defenseman Connor Murphy from the IR.

Defenseman Lucas Carlsson was placed on the IR with a strained groin retroactive to Feb. 19th. He is expected to be out for 10 to 14 days.

Helene St. James: Detroit Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill didn’t have an update on forward Tyler Bertuzzi. He’s been out with an upper-body injury and has been skated here and there. He hasn’t progressed enough to join the team for practice yet.

TSN: Edmonton Oilers defenseman Slater Koekkoek has a broken collarbone.

Edmonton Oilers: The Oilers have put defenseman Koekkoek on the LTIR with an upper-body injury.

Ryan Rishaug: Oilers coach Dave Tippett said that defenseman William Lagesson is not ready to return. Defenseman Ethan will be evaluated and could be ready to return.

Zach Dooley: Los Angeles Kings forward Jaret Anderson-Dolan is week-to-week with an upper-body injury. He has returned back to LA.

Zach Dooley: The Kings have activated defenseman Sean Walker from the IR.

Arthur Staple: The New York Islanders have put forward Michael Dal Colle on the IR retroactive to last week.

Vince Z. Mercogliano: New York Rangers coach David Quinn on forward Kaapo Kakko (COVID protocol): “He’s doing fine. I wish I could give you a better answer, but I’m not sure when he’s going to be able to come back.”

Vince Z. Mercogliano: Quinn on forward Filip Chytil, who has been out for four weeks with an upper-body injury. Recovery was expected to be four to six weeks: “He’s making progress. He’s going to start skating again soon. We’re hoping to get him back sooner than later.”