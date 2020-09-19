NHL News: 2020 NHL Awards, Flyers, Islanders, Thornton, Sponsorships, and a New Senators Logo

2020 NHL Awards

NHL: The NHL will host a 30 minute NHL awards show on Monday, September 21st at 6:30 PM ET.

Presenting the awards will be Oilers greats Wayne Gretzky (Calder/Hart), Mark Messier (Lindsay), Grant Fuhr (Vezina) and Paul Coffey (Norris).

Finalists are:

Calder Memorial Trophy (Quinn Hughes, Dominik Kubalik, Cale Makar)

Hart Memorial Trophy (Leon Draisaitl, Nathan MacKinnon, Artemi Panarin)

James Norris Memorial Trophy (John Carlson, Victor Hedman, Roman Josi)

Ted Lindsay Award (Leon Draisaitl, Nathan MacKinnon, Artemi Panarin)

Vezina Trophy (Connor Hellebuyck, Tuukka Rask, Andrei Vasilevskiy)

Flyers re-sign Aube-Kubel

Jordan Hall: The Philadelphia Flyers have re-signed forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel to a two-year contract extension with an AAV of $1.075 million.

Two injured Islanders

Nick Alberga: New York Islanders forward Casey Cizikas suffered a detached retina. He had surgery on Monday. Recovery time is expected to be six weeks.

David Pagnotta: Islanders defenseman Adam Pelech broke his wrist in Game 5 and would have been out for the remainder of the playoffs had they advanced.

Neal McHale: Islanders coach Barry Trotz said that Pelech will require surgery.

Thornton not sure if he’ll play for Davos

Kevin Kurz: San Jose Sharks forward Joe Thornton in a text on if he’ll play some games with Davos: “Really not sure yet, been skating with the guys every day but still haven’t decided.”

Rick Westhead: “Execs with several companies that sponsor NHL teams tell me talks for 2020-21 season deals presuppose teams will at least begin play in bubbles of some sort. Both the NHL & NHLPA hope to avoid this but cross-border travel and crowds at indoor events are unlikely for many months.”

Rick Westhead: “NHL team sponsorships in many markets hang in the balance. Why would beer and soft drink companies pay millions for pouring rights at arenas where there are no games, concerts or other events.”

Senators new logo

Ottawa Senators: The Ottawa Senators unveiled a new team logo.

“It is time for the Senators to return to our roots,” said Mr. Eugene Melnyk, owner of the Ottawa Senators. “The fans of this great franchise have high expectations. We have heard from our fans, our partners and our players, and we have listened. It is time to return to our heritage, but in a bold, new manner. The Senators have a rich history in our community, and we are ready for the next chapter to begin.”