NHL News: Playoff Wins, Scheifele, Rantanen, Miller, Trocheck, Domi, Malkin and Stastny

Most Playoff Series wins

Which team has the most all-time series wins in the #StanleyCup Playoffs? 🤔 (NHL x @awscloud) pic.twitter.com/Bn6g1YLFYO — NHL (@NHL) June 4, 2021

Scheifele on his four-game suspension

David Pagnotta: Winnipeg Jets forward Mark Scheifele: “First and foremost, the No.1 thing is Jake Evans’ health. I reached out to a couple of their guys. I pray for a quick and speedy recovery for him and that he’s OK.”

David Pagnotta: “My intention on that play is to negate a goal. There’s no intent, no malice there. My thought process there is to cut him up at that post. . . There’s a minute left in the game, we just scored, it’s a 1-goal game. My only thought in my mind is to prevent a goal.”

Rantanen’s fine rescinded

Peter Baugh: Colorado Avalanche forward Mikko Rantanen wrote an eight-point report and had his $2,000 fine for embellishing rescinded.

Player Signings

Pat Steinberg: Calgary Flames UFA Joakim Nordstrom will be signing with CSKA Moscow.

John Hoven: The Los Angeles Kings have signed defenseman Helge Grans to a three-year entry-level contract.

Chris Johnston: Henrik Sjoberg reported that the Toronto Maple Leafs have signed 2018 sixth-round pick Pontus Holmberg to an entry-level contract. He will be loaned to Vaxjo of the SHL next season.

Logan Mullen of NESN: Boston Bruins defenseman Kevan Miller skated yesterday. He didn’t travel with the team and there is no timetable for a potential return.

Michael Smith: Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour on injured forwards Vincent Trocheck and Warren Foegele: “I think both those guys will try tomorrow, and then we’ll see. No new medical update.”

CBJ Public Relations: Columbus Blue Jackets forward Max Domi will be out for five to six months after having surgery to repair a labral tear in his right shoulder.

Pittsburgh Penguins: Forward Evgeni Malkin had surgery on his right knee and will miss the start of training camp.

Elliotte Friedman: Winnipeg Jets forward Paul Stastny was not able to go last night.