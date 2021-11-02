NHL News: NHLPA, COVID Protocol, Hamonic, Sabourin, and Paquette Suspended

NHLPA to be investigated

Elliotte Friedman: NHLPA statement after their executive board meeting yesterday.

“On the NHLPA’s Executive Board call today, Don Fehr recommended that an independent investigation be commenced by outside legal counsel in order to review the NHLPA’s response to the Kyle Beach matter. The Executive Board is currently voting on this matter.

In and out of COVID protocol

Kevin Kurz: San Jose Sharks Andrew Cogliano is off the COVID protocol list and Kevin Labanc was added. Sharks players who remain on the list include Jonathan Dahlen, Erik Karlsson, Jacob Middleton, Matt Nieto, Radim Simek, and Marc-Edouard Vlasic. Head coach Bob Boughner remains on the list as well.

Charlie Roumeliotis: Chicago Blackhawks forward Patrick Kane returned to the lineup after missing the past four games for being in COVID protocol.

Aaron Portzline: Columbus Blue Jackets forward Max Domi was placed in COVID protocol.

Pens Inside Scoop: Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan on Chad Ruhwedel and Marcus Pettersson: “Both Chad and Marcus are confirmed positive, so they’ll go through the COVID protocol.”

Pens Inside Scoop: Penguins defenseman Kris Letang was cleared from protocol and was on the ice yesterday.

Hamonic rejoins the Canucks

Thomas Drance: Vancouver Canucks Travis Green on Travis Hamonic’s status: “He’ll be doubled vaccinated soon.”

Ben Kuzma: Hamonic: “I’m appreciative of the organization to be respectful and supportive to me and my family. It’s made a world of difference. It hasn’t been easy. My personal life is something I’m going to keep to myself. I am vaccinated and excited to be here.”

Sabourin to waivers

Bruce Garrioch: The Ottawa Senators have placed forward Scott Sabourin on waivers.

Paquette suspended

NHL Players Safety: Montreal Canadiens forward Cedric Paquette was suspended for two games for boarding Anaheim Ducks forward Trevor Zegras