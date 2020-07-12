NHL News: A Few More Players Deciding To Not Take Part In Phase 3 and 4

Steven Kampfer: (Boston Bruins) Opts out of playing.
“After speaking with my wife, family and my agent I have decided that I am opting out of the return to play. This was one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever had to make. My wife and son have a congenital heart defect which can cause complications with Covid-19. We have taken this very seriously. Family will always be my priority.
I will be rooting for my teammates and hope we can bring the Cup back to Boston.”
NHL: Edmonton Oilers defenseman Mike Green opts out.
“Due to the uncertainties surrounding COVID-19 and after much consideration, I’ve decided for deeply personal family health reasons, not to participate in the return to play,” Green said in a statement.
“This has been a hard decision knowing I’m going to miss the opportunity to compete in the playoffs with a Stanley Cup contender. I wish the best of luck to the guys and I appreciate the Edmonton Oilers support.”
- Daniel Nugent-Bowman: Green only played in two games for the Oilers after they acquired him at the trade deadline. He had suffered a knee injury.
- The Oilers owe the Detroit Red Wings a 2020 fourth-round pick. If the Oilers had made the conference final and Green played in 50 percent of the games it would have been a 2021 third-round pick.
Sven Baertschi: (Vancouver Canucks) Opts out of playing.
“Due to concerns and risks of Covid-19 to my family, I made the difficult decision to opt out of the 2020 playoffs. I wish all of my teammates success.”
Seth Rorabaugh: Pittsburgh Penguins GM Jim Rutherford said that Zach Trotman won’t be part of their playoff run. Rutherford wouldn’t get into specifics.
- Dejan Kovacevic: Trotman isn’t opting out, the Penguins are holding him out.
Montreal Canadiens: Defenseman Karl Alzner has told the organization that he will be opting out of Phase 3 and Phase 4 of the Return to Play plan.
NHL: Dallas Stars GM Jim Nill on defenseman Roman Polak opting out.
“I understand where Roman is coming from, and he and his family don’t think it’s the best decision (to return),” Stars general manager Jim Nill told The Athletic on July 2. “When someone is making the best decision for their family, you can’t question that.”