NHL News: A Few More Players Deciding To Not Take Part In Phase 3 and 4

Steven Kampfer: (Boston Bruins) Opts out of playing.

“After speaking with my wife, family and my agent I have decided that I am opting out of the return to play. This was one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever had to make. My wife and son have a congenital heart defect which can cause complications with Covid-19. We have taken this very seriously. Family will always be my priority. I will be rooting for my teammates and hope we can bring the Cup back to Boston.”

NHL: Edmonton Oilers defenseman Mike Green opts out.

“Due to the uncertainties surrounding COVID-19 and after much consideration, I’ve decided for deeply personal family health reasons, not to participate in the return to play,” Green said in a statement. “This has been a hard decision knowing I’m going to miss the opportunity to compete in the playoffs with a Stanley Cup contender. I wish the best of luck to the guys and I appreciate the Edmonton Oilers support.”

Daniel Nugent-Bowman : Green only played in two games for the Oilers after they acquired him at the trade deadline. He had suffered a knee injury.

: Green only played in two games for the Oilers after they acquired him at the trade deadline. He had suffered a knee injury. The Oilers owe the Detroit Red Wings a 2020 fourth-round pick. If the Oilers had made the conference final and Green played in 50 percent of the games it would have been a 2021 third-round pick.

Sven Baertschi: (Vancouver Canucks) Opts out of playing.

“Due to concerns and risks of Covid-19 to my family, I made the difficult decision to opt out of the 2020 playoffs. I wish all of my teammates success.”

Seth Rorabaugh: Pittsburgh Penguins GM Jim Rutherford said that Zach Trotman won’t be part of their playoff run. Rutherford wouldn’t get into specifics.

Dejan Kovacevic: Trotman isn’t opting out, the Penguins are holding him out.

Montreal Canadiens: Defenseman Karl Alzner has told the organization that he will be opting out of Phase 3 and Phase 4 of the Return to Play plan.

NHL: Dallas Stars GM Jim Nill on defenseman Roman Polak opting out.