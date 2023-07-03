NHL News: A longer pay season, and trades from the weekend

The 2023-24 season runs longer than usual

Puck Pedia: Next season, for salary cap purposes, it is expected to be for 192 days compared to the usual 185 or 186 days, which means:

“There are more non-game days for players to be sent down to accrue cap space.

Each day a player is down accrues less space (1/192 vs 1/185) than in a typical season.”

Somewhat lost in all the free agent signings, there were some trades made over the last few days

Minnesota Wild: The Tampa Bay Lightning have traded forwards Pat Maroon and Max Cajkovic to the Minnesota Wild for a 2024 seventh-round draft pick.

The Lightning also retain 20% of Maroon’s salary.

Cap Friendly: The Winnipeg Jets have traded the signing rights to Leon Gawanke to the San Jose Sharks for Artemi Kniazev.

Florida Panthers: The Panthers have traded forward Anthony Duclair to the San Jose Sharks for forward Steven Lorentz and a 2025 fifth-round pick.

“We’re excited to welcome Steven to the Panthers,” said Zito. “This move gives us long-term flexibility for our club, while also addressing needs of size, speed and depth for our forward group.”

“A great ambassador for the sport of hockey, we would like to thank Anthony for his contributions to the Panthers organization and in the South Florida community.”

Sportsnet: The New Jersey Devils have acquired defenseman Colin Miller from the Dallas Stars for a 2025 fifth-round pick.

Miller has one-year left on his deal at a $1.85 million salary cap hit.

Washington Capitals: The Montreal Canadiens have traded defenseman Joel Edmundson to the Washington Capitals for 2024 third-round pick (originally Minnesota’s) and a 2024 seventh-round pick.

The Canadiens are also retaining 50 percent of Edmundson’s salary.

Chicago Blackhawks: The Tampa Bay Lightning have traded forward Corey Perry to the Tampa Bay Lightning for a 2024 seventh-round pick.

Edmonton Oilers: The Oilers have traded forward Kailer Yamamoto and Klim Kostin to the Detroit Red Wings for future considerations.