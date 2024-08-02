NHL News: AHL, Gavin McKenna, and Trouba’s Art

AHL Streaming Rights Get A New Home

Tony Androckitis of Inside The AHL: AHL TV will be on a different platform next season. Expect to pay more for FloSports as well. Quality of the streaming will also be heavily scrutinized as well.

BREAKING NEWS: Source confirms to @InsideAHLHockey that the AHL's streaming platform AHLTV will be migrating to @FloSports beginning with the 2024-25 season. Details to follow when they become available. — Tony Androckitis* (@TonyAndrock) August 1, 2024

Reliability has been an issue brought up by a countless number of subscribers. Besides any price increase, it will be interesting to see what happens as several teams had some success via ESPN+.

Gavin McKenna In No Hurry For 2026 Just Yet

Aaron Vickers: The likely 2026 top draft pick is in no hurry for the calendar to fast forward too quickly.

“I’m kind of lucky to get an opportunity to have another year before getting drafted,” McKenna told NHL.com. “I’ve got to take advantage of it and make sure that I’m working my all every single day, not taking it easy because I have time but making sure I’m putting in the work every single day so I’m ready when it does come.”

Consider that the 16-year-old had 20 points in seven games at the 2024 IIHF U-18 World Championships. Again, this is more about consistency for McKenna. He wants to work on all aspects of his game.

Everything seems to work faster on the ice from his standpoint. McKenna relishes the idea of being a top pick, knows what it means, and understands all that he has to do.

NHL News: SKA, Penguins, Canadiens and more

Jacob Trouba Puts That Not Quite In The Louvre

Anna Kulesa of NHL.com: Harper’s Gallery in Manhattan is a long way from Paris, France. Nonetheless, it is impressive that Trouba is showing off his artistic side in a way that delivers a positive message.

There is a slight hockey theme to the artwork. Now, the exhibit runs from August 1st to the 23rd. All the body prints and artwork are unique in the sense that some took days and some took months.

Proceeds from the exhibit will go to Hockey Fights Cancer.

NHL Rumors: Projecting Dawson Mercer’s Next Contract with the New Jersey Devils

Talk of hockey or even premature AHL talk was checked aside as Trouba looked ahead to next season and not behind from earlier this offseason.