NHL News: SKA, Pittsburgh Penguins, and the Montreal Canadiens

KHL: Evgeny Kuznetsov signs a four-year contract with SKA of the KHL.

Pittsburgh Penguins: The Penguins have signed goaltender Sergei Murashov to a three-year, entry-level contract.

Murashov was drafted in the fourth round, 118th overall in the 2022 NHL draft.

The Montreal Canadiens extend Kaiden Guhle

TSN: The Montreal Canadiens sign defenseman Kaiden Guhle to a six-year, $33 million extension – a $5.55 million salary cap hit.

Renaud Lavoie: Kaiden Guhle’s extension comes with a five-team no-trade clause for the final two years of the deal.

2025-26: $2 million salary with a $5 million signing bonus

2026-27: $5.25 million

2027-28: $6.55 million

2028-29: $5 million

2029-30: $5 million

2030-31: $4.5 million

Marco D’Amico: “6 X $5.55M is a pretty solid contract for Guhle moving forward, which only kicks in next summer. Pretty sure bet to play in the Canadiens’ top-4 for the entirety of that deal, and lots of runway for him to improve. The Canadiens’ core is locked down.”

Jared Book: “Unsure whether Kaiden Guhle ends up a top pairing guy or a second pairing guy (because of the depth of the position and who emerges) but at 5.5M x 6 years, it doesn’t really matter. Great value.”

