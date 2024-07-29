NHL News: Alex Nylander, Kirill Marchenko, and Kent Johnson

Toronto signs Alex Nylander

Toronto Marlies: The Marlies (AHL) have signed forward Alex Nylander to a one-year AHL deal.

The 26-year-old scored 11 goals and added four assists in 23 games with the Columbus Blue Jackets last season after scoring 17 goals and 15 assists in 43 games with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (AHL).

Kyle Cushman: “The Alex Nylander AHL signing is cool for obvious reasons but it’s also a very strong signing for the Marlies. The Marlies needed an offensive threat with Kieffer Bellows‘ departure. Nylander can take that role and should be a good fit with the Marlies’ skilled playmakers.”

Winnipeg Must Give Cole Perfetti An Opportunity in the Top Six

The Columbus Blue Jackets re-sign Kirill Marchenko

Puck Pedia: The Columbus Blue Jackets have re-signed forward Kirill Marchenko to a three-year contract with a salary cap hit of $3.85 million.

2024-25: $3.6 million

2025-26: $3.975 million

2026-27: $3.975 million

He’ll be owed a $3.975 million qualifying offer.

Aaron Portzline: The Blue Jackets and Marchenko avoided Wednesday’s arbitration hearing. He’ll be an RFA when the contract expires.

The Blue Jackets re-sign Kent Johnson

Puck Pedia: The Blue Jackets have re-signed forward Kent Johnson to a three-year contract with a $1.8 million cap hit.

2024-25: $1.6 million

2025-26: $1.8 million

2026-27: $2.0 million

He’ll be owed a $2 million qualifying offer.

Brian Hedger: Johnson: “I love it in Columbus, so to be locked in for three years and continue growing, I feel really grateful and blessed … after everything I went through this year, this is really exciting.”

NHL Rumors: Philadelphia Flyers, and the Columbus Blue Jackets

Brian Hedger of the Columbus Dispatch: GM Don Waddell on Johnson: “He’s five years from being unrestricted, so with a three-year deal now, he has two more years after this before he becomes unrestricted. So, if these three years go the way we both want them to go, then we can sign him to a long-term deal. This is a good deal for both sides. We’ll evaluate it at the end and say, ‘Yeah, he didn’t develop the way we wanted, and we paid him too much,’ or he’s going to outperform the contract.”

Mark Scheig: “Instant take: Don Waddell has identified Kent Johnson as a core piece moving forward. This deal shows that. Contract could look real good at the end. Given the chatter from other markets about Johnson and if he’d want to move, that can be all put to bed now.”