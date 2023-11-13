NHL News and Injuries: Avalanche, Flyers, Ducks, Panthers, Rangers, and Canucks

The Avalanche sign Joel Kiviranta

TSN: The Colorado Avalanche have signed forward Joel Kiviranta to a one-year deal.

Kiviranta had been in the Avs training camp on a PTO and had played 10 games for the Avs AHL affiliate in Colorado.

Former Flyers goaltender Roman Cechmanek passes away

Philadelphia Flyers: Statement from Keith Jones and the Flyers.

“The Philadelphia Flyers are extremely saddened to hear of the passing of former goaltender Romas Cechmanek. A late-round draft pick, Cechmaek spent three seasons with the team from 2000 through 2003 where he was a highly successful and made an instant impact to our club on the ice and in the locker room. Beyond his numbers, which were outstanding, he was beloved by fans and teammates for his personality, distinct style and pride in stopping the puck. He led the Flyers to three straight playoff appearances, two 100-point season and an Atlantic Division title, while also being part of a remarkable tandem with Robert Esche to win the NHL’s William M. Jennings Trophy awarded to the goaltenders with the fewest goals scored against during the regular season in 2002-03. His passing at too young of an age is heartbreaking to us all. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time.

NHL Injuries

Derek Lee: Anaheim Ducks coach Greg Cronin said that forward Trevor Zegras (lower-body) will travel with the team on their road trip. They aren’t sure if Zegras will play in any of the games.

Colorado Avalanche: Goaltender Pavel Francouz will be returning back to the Czech Republic for the rest of the year as he’s out for the season with a lower-body injury,

Jameson Olive: Florida Panthers forward Sam Bennett returned to the lineup yesterday.

Vince Z. Mercogliano: New York Rangers coach Peter Laviolette said that defenseman Ryan Lindgren has an upper-body injury and they continue to evaluate him.

“There was something going on through the course of the game with both of those guys and his elbow clearly took him in the head.”

Thomas Drance: Vancouver Canucks coach Rick Tocchet on defenseman Carson Soucy: “He’ll be evaluated in Vancouver.” So no significant update on the defenseman’s status.

Ben Kuzma: Canucks forward Teddy Bleuger returned from his ankle injury. Coach Tocchet on Blueger’s return: “He’s a professional. You’re adding hockey I.Q. and he’s a systems guy, he’s not going to veer away from somebody. It’s infectious.”