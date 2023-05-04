NHL News and Injuries: Calder, Borowiecki, Sabres, Sharks, Coyotes, Oilers, Wild, Devils and Golden Knights

NHL Award Finalists

2023 Calder Trophy finalists – Matty Beniers (SEA), Owen Power (BUF), and Stuart Skinner (EDM)

2023 Selke Trophy finalists – Patrice Bergeron (BOS), Nico Hischier (NJ), and Mitch Marner (TOR)

2023 Lady Byng finalists – Jack Hughes (NJ), Anze Kopitar (LA) and Brayden Point (TB)

Mark Borowiecki retires

Elliotte Friedman: After 458 NHL games, Nashville Predators defenseman Mark Borowiecki announces his retirement.

The Sabres sign Viktor Neuchev

Buffalo Sabres: The Sabres have signed forward Viktor Neuchev to a three-year, entry-level contract.

The Sharks sign Valtteri Pulli

Puck Pedia: The San Jose Sharks sign defenseman Valtteri Pulli to a two-year entry-level contract with a $950,000 cap hit and AAV.

$855,000 salary, $95,000 signing bonus and $82,500 in the minors.

The Coyotes sign Aku Raty

Puck Pedia: The Arizona Coyotes sign 2019 fifth-round pick, forward, Aku Raty to a two-year entry-level contract with a $896,000 cap hit and an AAV of $925,000

Year 1: $775,000 salary, $92,500 signing bonus, $57,500 GP bonus and $70,000 in the minors.

Year 2: $832,500 salary, $92,500 signing bonus and $70,000 in the minors.

Daniel Nugent-Bowman: Edmonton Oilers coach Jay Woodcroft said that forward Derek Ryan missed last night’s game with an illness.

Woodcroft didn’t have an update on Mattias Janmark after the game but should have one in the morning. He left late in the first period.

scary scene in vegas as mattias janmark is shaken up. he caught an edge and went backwards into the boards. pic.twitter.com/jJAJ2ZAWXq — zach (@zjlaing) May 4, 2023

Mattias Janmark heads to the dressing room after falling awkwardly into the boards. pic.twitter.com/cIrtvVIlCQ — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 4, 2023

Michael Russo of The Athletic: Minnesota Wild forward Joel Eriksson Ek had surgery after Game 3 of round one to repair a broken fibula.

Forward Ryan Hartman suffered a knee injury in Game 1.

Forward Freddy Gaudreau will have surgery to a repair an abdominal issue.

Forward Mats Zuccarello played with a groin injury.

Amanda Stein: New Jersey Devils coach Lindy Ruff when asked if there are concerns about forward Timo Meier or if it’s a day-to-day absence: “It’s day-to-day.”

Vegas Golden Knights: Forward Mark Stone, and defensemen Brayden McNabb and Shea Theodore were all good to go last night.