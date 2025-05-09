NHL News and Injuries: Devils, Golden Knights, Capitals, Jets, and the Ducks

NHL Injury Notes

Mike Morreale: New Jersey Devils defenseman Johnathan Kovacevic had knee surgery yesterday and won’t be ready for the start of training camp.

James Nichols: Devils GM Tom Fitzgerald said that forward Jesper Bratt has been dealing with a shoulder issue for multiple seasons. He’s been able to play though through it but he’s made the decision to have it fixed this offseason.

Paul Delos Santos: Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb left last night’s game in overtime after taking a hit into the boards from Edmonton Oilers forward Viktor Arvidsson. Coach Bruce Cassidy didn’t have an update after the game.

Harvey Valentine: Washington Capitals goaltender Charlie Lindgren missed last night’s game for personal reasons.

Mitchell Clinton: Winnipeg Jets defensemen Josh Morrissey and Logan Stanley were on the ice in regular jerseys yesterday.

Derek Van Diest: The Anaheim Ducks have named Joel Quenneville as their next head coach. He hasn’t coached since October 27th, 2021 after resigning from the Florida Panthers.

“Going through this process, this meticulous process that we talked about, I feel comfortable with what we were able to find out,” Ducks general manager Pat Verbeek said. “And what we discovered gave our entire organization the comfort that we needed to move forward and take this team, as far as winning and becoming a winning organization, to the next level.”

“Over the last two weeks, we conducted interviews with many outstanding coaching candidates, while simultaneously conducting a comprehensive review of what took place while Joel was head coach of the Blackhawks in 2010. We spoke with dozens of individuals, including advocates for positive change in hockey and leadership of the NHL, which last July officially cleared Joel to seek employment in the league.

Our findings are consistent with Joel’s account that he was not fully aware of the severity of what transpired in 2010. It is clear that Joel deeply regrets not following up with more questions at the time, has demonstrated meaningful personal growth and accountability, and has earned the opportunity to return to coaching.”

Emily Kaplan: Before David Carle extended at DU, he has a two-day interview with the Ducks. Other final candidates were Jay Woodcroft and Rick Tocchet.

