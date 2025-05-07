NHL Rumors: Minnesota Wild – Mats Zuccarello, and Kirill Kaprizov

Mats Zuccarello not thinking beyond next season yet

Michael Russo and Joe Smith of The Athletic: 37-year-old Minnesota Wild forward Mats Zuccarello has a year left on his contract, and was asked if he’s going to continue playing.

“I don’t want to be a guy who just plays to play,” Zuccarello said. “I want to play because I feel like I’m good enough to play. So that’s why I gotta take the next year to see where the team’s going, where I would fit in or whatever. That’s something.

“But no, full focus on next season and hopefully get a win next season and that’s it. And whatever happens in the future is nothing I can give you guys. I can play, I can not play, I don’t know. My goal is just next season. It’s all in. I think everyone feels the same way.”

The Minnesota Wild seem confident that they can extend Kirill Kaprizov

Jessi Pierce: Minnesota Wild GM Bill said yesterday that he expects to be able to get Kirill Kaprizov signed to a contract extension and it’s a top priority.

“My expectations are to get him signed. That’s it. I’d like to get it done as soon as I can. Obviously, everybody knows how important Kirill is to the team and to the organization and to the market. He’s a star player. So, yeah, that’s priority No. 1.”

The 28-year-old has a year left on his contract at a $9 million cap hit. Kaprizov battled injuries this past season that limited him to 34 games, but he was still able to put up 23 goals and 27 assists.

“Nobody can offer him more than we can. What Craig said (in the preseason) is true. It’s true,” Guerin said. “I’ll just say that I’m very confident we’re going to get a deal done with Kirill. I think he really loves this market and this team. I think he feels that we’re going in the right direction. He’s got a good relationship with (coach) John (Hynes). He’s got a good relationship with me, and it’s just a matter of working through it.”

