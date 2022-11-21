NHL News and Injuries: Malkin, Wright, Chychrun, Merzlikins, Konecny, Ehlers and more

1,000 games for Evgeni Malkin

Bob Grove: Most assists from Evgeni Malkin on goals by:

Crosby (112)

Neal (54)

Kessel (50)

Kunitz (39)

Letang (38)

Hornqvist (38)

Rust (31)

Sykora (30)

Staal (28)

Guentzel (25)

On the night of his 1000th game, the Penguins joined Malkin for his warmup stretching routine. 😂 🎥: @penguins pic.twitter.com/diZylGzioX — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 21, 2022

Shane Wright to the AHL on a conditioning stint

Seattle Kraken: Forward Shane Wright has been sent to the Coachella Valley Firebirds of the AHL on a conditioning loan.

Chris Johnston: Wright can stay with Coachella for 14 days and he could be released to play in the World Junior Championships when he’s done his conditioning stint.

“The #SeaKraken scratched Wright for 11 of 18 games this season. His ice time on the nights he dressed: 8:42, 13:45, 5:51, 8:42, 6:36, 6:50 and 6:14.”

Connor McMichael loaned to AHL

Sammi Silber: The Washington Capitals have loaned forward Connor McMichael to Hershey of the AHL.

NHL Injuries

Craig Morgan: Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun is expected to make his season debut tonight against the Nashville Predators.

Forward Nick Schmaltz is also expected to return to the lineup.

Conor Ryan: Boston Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said that defenseman Derek Forbort is still “weeks away” from returning.

CBJ Publis Relations: The Columbus Blue Jackets have placed goaltender Elvis Merzlikins on the IR retroactive to November 15th.

Charlie O’Connor: Philadelphia Flyers forward Travis Konecny returned to Philadelphia over the weekend to have his upper-body injury re-evaluated.

Charlie O’Connor: Flyers forward Scott Laughton was walking around Saturday night after the game and head coach John Tortorella didn’t have an update. Laughton does have a concussion history so there should be some concern.

Sheng Peng: San Jose Sharks defenseman Radim Simek can’t be activated until today.

Matt Weyrich: Washington Capitals forward T.J. Oshie (lower-body) and defenseman Dmitry Orlov (lower-body) were able to practice yesterday. Forward Garnet Hathaway missed practice for personal reasons.

Scott Billeck: Winnipeg Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers will be having sports hernia surgery this week and there is no timeline yet for his return.