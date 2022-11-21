NHL News and Injuries: Malkin, Wright, Chychrun, Merzlikins, Konecny, Ehlers and more
1,000 games for Evgeni Malkin

Bob Grove: Most assists from Evgeni Malkin on goals by:

Crosby (112)
Neal (54)
Kessel (50)
Kunitz (39)
Letang (38)
Hornqvist (38)
Rust (31)
Sykora (30)
Staal (28)
Guentzel (25)

Shane Wright to the AHL on a conditioning stint

Seattle Kraken: Forward Shane Wright has been sent to the Coachella Valley Firebirds of the AHL on a conditioning loan.

Chris Johnston: Wright can stay with Coachella for 14 days and he could be released to play in the World Junior Championships when he’s done his conditioning stint.

The #SeaKraken scratched Wright for 11 of 18 games this season. His ice time on the nights he dressed: 8:42, 13:45, 5:51, 8:42, 6:36, 6:50 and 6:14.”

Connor McMichael loaned to AHL

Sammi Silber: The Washington Capitals have loaned forward Connor McMichael to Hershey of the AHL.

NHL Injuries

Craig Morgan: Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun is expected to make his season debut tonight against the Nashville Predators.

Forward Nick Schmaltz is also expected to return to the lineup.

Conor Ryan: Boston Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said that defenseman Derek Forbort is still “weeks away” from returning.

CBJ Publis Relations: The Columbus Blue Jackets have placed goaltender Elvis Merzlikins on the IR retroactive to November 15th.

Charlie O’Connor: Philadelphia Flyers forward Travis Konecny returned to Philadelphia over the weekend to have his upper-body injury re-evaluated.

Charlie O’Connor: Flyers forward Scott Laughton was walking around Saturday night after the game and head coach John Tortorella didn’t have an update. Laughton does have a concussion history so there should be some concern.

Sheng Peng: San Jose Sharks defenseman Radim Simek can’t be activated until today.

Matt Weyrich: Washington Capitals forward T.J. Oshie (lower-body) and defenseman Dmitry Orlov (lower-body) were able to practice yesterday. Forward Garnet Hathaway missed practice for personal reasons.

Scott Billeck: Winnipeg Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers will be having sports hernia surgery this week and there is no timeline yet for his return.