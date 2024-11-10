NHL News and Injuries: Preds, Kings, Sharks, Penguins, Avs, Isles, Leafs, and Canucks

The Nashville Predators place Dante Fabbro on waivers

Elliotte Friedman: The Nashville Predators put defenseman Dante Fabbro on waivers yesterday.

Michael Gallagher: There were at least two teams that made the Predators trade offers for Fabbro last season.

Michael Gallagher: There is no way that Fabbro goes unclaimed.

Adam VIngan: Predators first-round draft picks between 2016 and 2020:

2016: Dante Fabbro (waived)

2017: Eeli Tolvanen (waived)

2019: Philip Tomasino

2020: Yaroslav Askarov (traded)

Dante Fabbro has been placed on waivers. A two-way puck-moving defenceman, not very physical or mobile. Shoots the puck, likes to take one-timers. Active in the defensive zone, good stick, retrieves loose pucks. Has seen his minutes decline in the past few seasons. pic.twitter.com/d12RZ5tzJy — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) November 9, 2024

Tanner Jeannot suspended for three games

NHL Player Safety: The NHL has suspended Los Angeles Kings forward Tanner Jeannot for three games for an illegal check to the head of Vancouver Canucks forward Brock Boeser.

Tanner Jeannot gets a 3 game sussy for this hit on Brock Boeser

pic.twitter.com/NOtCekRudE — Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) November 8, 2024

Jake Walman on why the San Jose Sharks scratched him last week

Sheng Peng: The San Jose Sharks scratched defenseman Jake Walman last Tuesday for a non-hockey reason.

“I missed a treatment session for my upper-body injury on our day off, our treatment day, and it’s a team policy that you got to be in there if you’re dealing with an injury. Just from my end, I misunderstood our treatment plan. That was the reason for the scratch. It’s our team rule to be held accountable for something like that.”

Tristan Jarry recalled, Matt Nieto assigned

Pittsburgh Penguins: The Pittsburgh Penguins have recalled goaltender Tristan Jarry from his conditioning loan and assigned forward Matt Nieto on a conditioning loan.

Hugging it out for old times’ sake

NHL Injuries

Corey Masisak: Jonathan Drouin, Miles Wood and Valeri Nichushkin were all on the ice for the Colorado Avalanche’s morning skate.

LA Kings: Forward Alex Turcotte was placed on the IR.

New York Islanders: Defenseman Mike Reilly is out indefinitely with an upper-body injury.

Elliotte Friedman: Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews was on the ice for the first time since suffering his injury. He is eligible to return this week.

Luke Fox: Maple Leafs forward Max Pacioretty left last night’s game in the first period.

“That obviously doesn’t look good at all.”@kbieksa3 breaks down Pacioretty’s potential injury. pic.twitter.com/onsKn3qHX9 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 10, 2024



TSN: Vancouver Canucks forward Brock Boeser missed last night’s game with an upper-body injury. He took a hit to the head on Thursday from Tanner Jeannot.

Brendan Batchelor: There is still no timeline for Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko. They are hopeful that forward Dakota Joshua can play on their homestand.

