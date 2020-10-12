NHL News and Notes: Blues, Islanders, Avs, Coyotes, and Sabres

Blues won’t need to clear out cap space

Jeremy Rutherford: St. Louis Blues GM Doug Armstrong on their salary cap situation.

“With Tarasenko’s injury and Steen wasn’t healthy at the end of the season and really hasn’t progressed much since then, we won’t have to do anything when the season starts to be cap-compliant because of those injuries.”

Minor Islanders-Avalanche trade

Arthur Staple: The New York Islanders traded Kyle Burroughs to the Colorado Avalanche for A.J. Greer.

Coyotes sign Johan Larsson and Dryden Hunt

Craig Morgan: The Arizona Coyotes signed Johan Larsson to a two-year and Dryden Hunt to a one-year deal.

Larsson:

2020-2021: $1,000,000

2021-2022: $1,800,000

Hunt:

2020-2021: $750,000 in the NHL $250,000 in the AHL

Blues sign Kyle Clifford

St. Louis Blues: The Blues have signed forward Kyle Clifford to a two-year deal at $1 million per season.

“I’m really looking forward to getting down there and being part of the group,” Clifford told stlouisblues.com. “Coming off a Stanley Cup two years ago, it’s a good team and we’re going to make a good run here.”

Cap Friendly: Salary breakdown for Clifford.

2020-21: $700,000

2021-22: $1.3 million

Taylor Hall signs with the Sabres

Puck Pedia: Taylor Hall signed a one-year deal with the Buffalo Sabres for $8 million.

He’ll get $7 million in salary and $1 million as a bonus.

He gets a no-movement and a no-trade clause.

James Mirtle: After escrow, Hall’s deal could end up being $6.4 million. He’ll also have $640,000 of his salary deferred to a later year.

Ken Wiebe: “When it comes to life choices and betting on yourself on a one-year deal, skating alongside #Sabres C Jack Eichel and for a head coach like Ralph Krueger borders on brilliant. $8 million salary is a bonus.”