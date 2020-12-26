NHL News and Notes: Canadian Cities, Vaccines, Del Zotto, and the OHL

NHL believes they’ll get clearance to play in Canadian NHL cities
TSN: NHL Deputy commissioner Bill Daly believes they’ll get clearance to play in all Canadian NHL cities after talks this week.
“On the basis of our discussions (with provincial health authorities) in the past week, as well as our exchange of correspondence over the last 24 hours, we believe we are aligned and in agreement on the conditions on which each of our Canadian franchises can begin play in their own buildings for the start of the 2020-21 NHL season,” Daly said.
Vaccines won’t be mandatory for players
TSN: Frank Seravalli reports that the players will have a choice if they want to take the vaccine or not, it won’t be mandatory.
“They can be recommended to players to take by the NHL and their teams but it’s going to remain a choice for the players. This was a non-starter for the NHLPA in discussions, they realize how cautious players are with what’s entering their bodies. Moving forward, it’s going to be their choice whether they want to take it or not.”
Del Zotto to Columbus on a PTO
CBJ Public Relations: The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed defenseman Michael Del Zotto to a PTO.
In 11 seasons Del Zotto has played with the New York Rangers, Nashville Predators, Philadelphia Flyers, Vancouver Canucks, St. Louis Blues and Anaheim Ducks.
OHL to delay the start of the 2020-21 season again
Ontario Hockey League: A statement from OHL commissioner David Branch
“After meeting with our Board of Governors and General Managers, the OHL has made the decision to delay the start of the 2020-21 season. Training camps had been scheduled to begin in mid-January, many players were set to report to their teams in early January, and games were scheduled to commence on February 4, 2021.
This decision follows Premier Ford’s announcement of a province-wide shutdown in Ontario commencing on December 26, 2020. The League will continue to consult and work closely with Governments and health authorities to determine potential start dates in the new year.”