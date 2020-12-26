NHL News and Notes: Canadian Cities, Vaccines, Del Zotto, and the OHL

NHL believes they’ll get clearance to play in Canadian NHL cities

TSN: NHL Deputy commissioner Bill Daly believes they’ll get clearance to play in all Canadian NHL cities after talks this week.

“On the basis of our discussions (with provincial health authorities) in the past week, as well as our exchange of correspondence over the last 24 hours, we believe we are aligned and in agreement on the conditions on which each of our Canadian franchises can begin play in their own buildings for the start of the 2020-21 NHL season,” Daly said.

Vaccines won’t be mandatory for players

TSN: Frank Seravalli reports that the players will have a choice if they want to take the vaccine or not, it won’t be mandatory.

“They can be recommended to players to take by the NHL and their teams but it’s going to remain a choice for the players. This was a non-starter for the NHLPA in discussions, they realize how cautious players are with what’s entering their bodies. Moving forward, it’s going to be their choice whether they want to take it or not.”

Del Zotto to Columbus on a PTO

CBJ Public Relations: The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed defenseman Michael Del Zotto to a PTO.

In 11 seasons Del Zotto has played with the New York Rangers, Nashville Predators, Philadelphia Flyers, Vancouver Canucks, St. Louis Blues and Anaheim Ducks.

OHL to delay the start of the 2020-21 season again

Ontario Hockey League: A statement from OHL commissioner David Branch