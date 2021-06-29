NHL News and Notes: Lightning, Islanders, Sabres, Maple Leafs, and Canadiens

Killorn day-to-day

Bryan Burns: Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper on forward Alex Killorn who only skated for one shift in the third period: “I don’t have an update yet, but he couldn’t go down the stretch. Hopefully we’ll see tomorrow.”

Joe Smith: Cooper said that Killorn is in the “day to day category.”

Lou doesn’t know Ladd’s future, surgery for Pageau

Andrew Gross: New York Islanders GM Lou Lamoriello on forward Andrew Ladd: “What his future is, I cannot answer. But he is under contract.”

Arthur Staple: Lamoriello said that forward Jean-Gabriel Pageau had hand surgery yesterday and will be ready for the start of training camp.

Sabres getting closer to naming a head coach

John Vogl: The talk is that the Buffalo Sabres have started to let some of the coaching candidates know that they are out of the running for the head coaching position.

Maple Leafs re-sign Simmonds

Cap Friendly: The Toronto Maple Leafs have re-signed forward Wayne Simmonds to a two-year contract extension with an AAV of $900,000.

The Maple Leafs now have a projected salary cap hit of $70,644,783 with 16 players under contract – 10 forwards, five defensemen and one goaltender.

Kevin McGran: “Wayne Simmonds probably becomes a player the Leafs need to protect in the expansion draft… Which skews them to protecting 7F, 3D, 1G … (instead of any 8 skaters and 1G) … Which means the Kraken will probably have their choice of Justin Holl or Travis Dermott”

Weber fined

NHL Player Safety: Montreal Canadiens defenseman Shea Weber has been fined $5,000 for slashing Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov.

Numbers from Game 1

Emily Kaplan: Only three players in NHL history have scored 30+ points in consecutive postseasons.

Wayne Gretzky

Mario Lemieux

Nikita Kucherov

Greg Harvey: The Tampa Bay Lightning have defeated the Montreal Canadiens 5-1 in the 1st game of the Stanley Cup Finals.

The 4-goal differential is the highest in an opening game of the Stanley Cup Finals since 2008 when the Red Wings defeated the Penguins 4-0.”

Cam Robinson: “Most playoff points since 2013-14:

• Kucherov 125

• Crosby 86

• Hedman 80

• Malkin 77

• Ovechkin 74

• Point 73

6️⃣4️⃣ That’s the number of times @86Kucherov’s name has been on the score sheet over the last two postseasons. Only two players in NHL history have recorded more points over the span of two playoffs – you may have heard of them. #StanleyCup#NHLStats: https://t.co/O50TTSoSnE pic.twitter.com/lWS1OyWyC8 — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) June 29, 2021

On the positive side of Monday’s Gm1 loss for the @CanadiensMTL was Jesperi Kotkaniemi getting involved offensively once again as he had an assist that was his 1st career point in #StanleyCup Final action. That has put him with just 5 others on this list of under 21 Habs all-time pic.twitter.com/i3O0Hr1ymX — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) June 29, 2021