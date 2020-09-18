NHL News and Rumors: Maple Leafs, Blues, and A Flat cap Will Make For An Interesting Offseason

Maple Leafs adding Malhotra to their coaching staff

James Mirtle: The Toronto Maple Leafs officially hire Manny Malhotra as an assistant coach.

Terry Koshan: Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe on Malhotra: “The work ethic, character, intelligence & attention to detail that made Manny the uAll Postsltimate teammate when he played are all assets that have translated to his coaching. That, combined with his charisma & communication skills, make us really excited.”

Pierre LeBrun: “Also good on the Canucks for letting Malhotra go and not standing in the way of a promotion, going from eye in the sky in Van to a bench position in Toronto.”

Irfaan Gaffar: “Guys loved Manny in the #Canucks room. No secret of the impact he had on Horvat, but many others as well behind the scenes. They believe he will be a head coach in this league in no time.

Some Blues have surgery but should be ready for camp

Lou Korac: A couple of St. Louis Blues had offseason surgery according to GM Doug Armstrong but he wouldn’t say who. He added that they should all be ready for the start of training camp.

Flat cap will make for an interesting offseason

Sportsnet: Back in March before the pandemic started teams thought the 2020-21 NHL salary cap would be at least $84 million, potentially up to $88.2 if the NHLPA maximized the escalators. A few months later the cap will be flat at $81.5 million for a couple of seasons.

The NHL draft is set for October 6th and 7th with free agency opening on October 9th.

“It’s unprecedented,” said Brad Treliving of the Calgary Flames. “It’s a significantly different world. There’ll be lots of activity, there’ll be lots of discussion. It’ll take some work, no question, but that’s the job in front of us is.”

Montreal Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin.

“With the cap being flat and without knowing when teams will be able to have fans in the stands, with revenues, it affects the salary cap. “It’s not something that we’re making up. It’s just reality. Everybody’s going to have to take a hit.”

Philadelphia Flyers GM thinks there could more ‘hockey trades.’