NHL News: Avalanche, Kraken, Salary Arbitration, and the Blackhawks

Avs sign defenseman Murray

DNVR Avalanche: The Colorado Avalanche have signed defenseman Ryan Murray to a one-year deal worth $2 million.

Grubauer’s contract is fixed

Sportsnet: The Seattle Kraken have fixed the contract issues with goaltender Philipp Grubauer after it was rejected for violating the CBA. The Kraken moved $250,000 from 2023-24 to 2022-23.

Puck Pedia: “This contract is considered front loaded because the compensation in the first half (3 years) exceeds the second half. The CBA has different year by year variability rules if a contract is front loaded vs backloaded.”

Puck Pedia: Revised salary breakdown.

2021-22: $5 million

2022-23: $6.25 million (Previously $6 million)

2023-24: $7.25 million (Previously $7.5 million)

2024-25: $6.8 million

2025-26: $5.6 million

2026-27: $4.5 million

Players who filed for salary arbitration

TSN: List of players who have filed for salary arbitration that will get underway on August 11th and run through August 26th if need be. Dates for each play TBA.

Nikita Zadorov – Calgary Flames

Dennis Gilbert – Colorado Avalanche

Adam Erne – Detroit Red Wings

Jakub Vrana – Detroit Red Wings

Michael McNiven – Montreal Canadiens

Dante Fabbro – Nashville Predators

Juuse Saros – Nashville Predators

Adam Pelech – New York Islanders

Victor Mete – Ottawa Senators

Zach Aston-Reese – Pittsburgh Penguins

Adin Hill – San Jose Sharks

Vince Dunn – Seattle Kraken

Zach Sanford – St. Louis Blues

Ross Colton – Tampa Bay Lightning

Jason Dickinson – Vancouver Canucks

Andrew Copp – Winnipeg Jets

Neal Pionk – Winnipeg Jets

Blackhawks will release their findings

Sportsnet: Chicago Blackhawks CEO Danny Wirtz said that they will release their findings from their independent investigation into their former assistant coach for allegedly sexually assaulting two players back in 2010. Wirtz sent a memo to team employees yesterday.

“We will share results with you, our partners and our fans and will promptly implement changes to address the findings and any shortcomings of our organization,” Wirtz wrote in the memo. “I can assure you that we are using this process to engage in the self-reflection necessary to better our organization and ensure that our workplace is safe and inclusive.”