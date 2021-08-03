NHL News: Avalanche, Kraken, Salary Arbitration, and the Blackhawks

Avs sign defenseman Murray
DNVR Avalanche: The Colorado Avalanche have signed defenseman Ryan Murray to a one-year deal worth $2 million.
Grubauer’s contract is fixed
Sportsnet: The Seattle Kraken have fixed the contract issues with goaltender Philipp Grubauer after it was rejected for violating the CBA. The Kraken moved $250,000 from 2023-24 to 2022-23.
Puck Pedia: “This contract is considered front loaded because the compensation in the first half (3 years) exceeds the second half. The CBA has different year by year variability rules if a contract is front loaded vs backloaded.”
Puck Pedia: Revised salary breakdown.
2021-22: $5 million
2022-23: $6.25 million (Previously $6 million)
2023-24: $7.25 million (Previously $7.5 million)
2024-25: $6.8 million
2025-26: $5.6 million
2026-27: $4.5 million
Players who filed for salary arbitration
TSN: List of players who have filed for salary arbitration that will get underway on August 11th and run through August 26th if need be. Dates for each play TBA.
Nikita Zadorov – Calgary Flames
Dennis Gilbert – Colorado Avalanche
Adam Erne – Detroit Red Wings
Jakub Vrana – Detroit Red Wings
Michael McNiven – Montreal Canadiens
Dante Fabbro – Nashville Predators
Juuse Saros – Nashville Predators
Adam Pelech – New York Islanders
Victor Mete – Ottawa Senators
Zach Aston-Reese – Pittsburgh Penguins
Adin Hill – San Jose Sharks
Vince Dunn – Seattle Kraken
Zach Sanford – St. Louis Blues
Ross Colton – Tampa Bay Lightning
Jason Dickinson – Vancouver Canucks
Andrew Copp – Winnipeg Jets
Neal Pionk – Winnipeg Jets
Blackhawks will release their findings
Sportsnet: Chicago Blackhawks CEO Danny Wirtz said that they will release their findings from their independent investigation into their former assistant coach for allegedly sexually assaulting two players back in 2010. Wirtz sent a memo to team employees yesterday.
“We will share results with you, our partners and our fans and will promptly implement changes to address the findings and any shortcomings of our organization,” Wirtz wrote in the memo. “I can assure you that we are using this process to engage in the self-reflection necessary to better our organization and ensure that our workplace is safe and inclusive.”