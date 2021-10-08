NHL News: Avalanche, Oilers, Canadiens, Senators Kraken and Maple Leafs

Francouz could be out a month

Mike Chambers: Colorado Avalanche goaltender Pavel Francouz will be out for three to four weeks with a lower-body injury.

Kassian leaves after a fight

Jason Gregor: Edmonton Oilers forward Zack Kassian left last night’s game after hitting his head off the ice in a fight with Vancouver Canucks Zack MacEwen. He was able to skate off on his own with a towel covering part of his head.

Daniel Nugent-Bowman: Mike Smith on Zach Kassian: “I chatted with him briefly. You never want to see that happen to anybody, let alone one of your friends and teammates. It was a scary situation, but it seems like he’s in good spirits. He’ll get some testing done. Hopefully, he’s got as hard a head as it looks.”

Daniel Nugent-Bowman: Oilers coach Dave Tippett on Kassian: “It’s one of those ones that upsets you when that happens … It seems like he’s all right in there. We’ll see where he is tomorrow.”

Scary stuff, hope Kassian is okay. pic.twitter.com/JdwmZUEgZ5 — Nick Alberga (@thegoldenmuzzy) October 8, 2021

Price enters the player assistance program

NHL PR: Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price voluntarily entered the NHL/NHLPAs player assistance program.

Renaud Lavoie: Marc Bergevin said that Price will be out for at least 30 days but it could be longer.

Posted by Carey Price’s wife Angela on IG. Credit to them for trying to help others by sharing their story. Here’s hoping Carey gets the help he needs. pic.twitter.com/WLnKSCwqZk — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) October 7, 2021

White out four to six months

Bruce Garrioch: Ottawa Senators forward Colin White will be out for four to six months as he’ll need surgery to repair a dislocated shoulder.

Gourde will travel with the Kraken

Marisa Ingemi: Seattle Kraken coach Dave Hakstol said that forward Yanni Gourde will travel with the team on their opening road trip. He is practicing with the team now.

No setbacks so far for Matthews

David Alter: Toronto Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe on Auston Matthews‘ wrist: “He’s had no setbacks, continued to push. Today’s would have been by far the longest session that he’s had, was there right to the end; I saw him doing a little bit extra himself afterward and getting some extra shots off so all that’s very positive”