NHL News: Avalanche, Rangers, Panthers, Bruins and Penguins

The Avalanche re-sign Andrew Cogliano

Frank Seravalli: The Colorado Avalanche have re-signed forward Andrew Cogliano to a one-year, $1.25 million deal.

The Colorado Avalanche have re-signed Andrew Cogliano to one-year deal with $1.25M per @Peter_Baugh. Cogliano is good defensive 4th line forward who is also pretty good at PK. Fair deal in our eyes for both sides. pic.twitter.com/ZMMCgl9InZ — Andy & Rono (@ARHockeyStats) July 5, 2022

Aarif Deen: Cogliano after signing the one-year extension: “Very easy decision from my end. Joe and C-Mac expressed interest in me coming back. It was a great opportunity to go back to a team that’s won.”

The Rangers re-sign Julien Gauthier

New York Rangers: The Rangers have signed Julien Gauthier to a one-year contract extension.

The Panthers re-sign Aleksi Heponiemi

Puck Pedia: The Florida Panthers have re-signed forward Aleksi Heponiemi to a one-year deal.

He’ll get $750,000 in the NHL, $100,000 in the minors with $175,000 guaranteed.

David Dwork: Panthers GM Bill Zito after the Heponiemi signing: “Aleksi is a skilled, energetic forward. We look forward to his continued development within our Panthers system.”

The Bruins re-sign Nick Wolff and Kyle Keyser

Joe Haggerty: The Boston Bruins have signed defenseman Nick Wolff and goaltender Kyle Keyser to one-year, two-way deals with a NHL cap hit of $750,000.

The Penguins re-sign Casey DeSmith

Pittsburgh Penguins: The Penguins have re-signed goaltender Casey DeSmith to a two-year contract with a $1.8 million AAV.

Puck Pedia: Salary breakdown.

2022-23: $1.7 million salary

2023-24: $1.9 million salary

He doesn’t have any trade protection.