NHL News: Bailey, Eyssimont, Wright, Guenther, and Clarke

The Oilers sign Justin Bailey

Edmonton Oilers: The Oilers signed forward Justin Bailey to a one-year, two-way contract and have put him on waivers. If he clears he will be assigned to the AHL.

The Sharks claim Michael Eyssimont

Curtis Pashelka: The San Jose Sharks have claimed Michael Eyssimont off waivers from the Winnipeg Jets.

Curtis Pashelka : “Eyssimont is competitive, plays hard (with a bit of an edge), had good hockey IQ — qualities that made him attractive to the Sharks.”

Murat Ates: "He's plug and play for me in that you know Eyssimont will give 100 percent effort and you can count on him to be hard on pucks and to battle for space. He was good for WPG in a pinch and also his NHL limitations were exposed as WPG's roster thinned and his GP totals grew."

The Kraken reassign Shane Wright

Seattle Kraken PR: The Seattle Kraken have reassigned forward Shane Wright to Kingston of the OHL.

Chris Johnston: Kingston is expected to trade Wright to another OHL for the rest of the season.

Dylan Guenther will rejoin the Coyotes

Chris Johnston: After winning a Gold medal with Team Canada at the World Junior Championships, forward Dylan Guenther will rejoin the Arizona Coyotes. He can still be reassigned to junior later in the season if the Coyotes wish to go that route.

The Kings reassign Brandt Clarke

Mayor’s Manor: The Los Angeles Kings have reassigned defenseman Brandt Clarke to Barrie of the OHL.

Scott Wheeler: “Clarke back to Barrie. As I reported earlier, Clarke is not expected to be traded. He’ll return to the Colts team he captained last year and they’ll go for it.”