NHL News: Blackhawks, Canadiens, Flyers, Jets, and Islanders

The Blackhawks and Canadiens make a trade

Mark Lazerus: The Chicago Blackhawks trade defenseman Nicolas Beaudin to the Montreal Canadiens for forward Cameron Hillis.

Beaudin was a former first-round pick. Hillis had been playing in the ECHL and will be assigned to Rockford of the AHL.

The Blackhawks and Flyers make a trade

Mark Lazerus: The Chicago Blackhawks traded forward Evan Barratt to the Philadelphia Flyers for defenseman Cooper Zech.

Zech will report to Rockford of the AHL.

Adam Kimelman: “Flyers have acquired forward Evan Barratt from the Blackhawks for defenseman Cooper Zech. Barratt is from Bristol, Pa. Has 0 points in 2 games with AHL Rockford this season, was 14-14-28 in 63 AHL games last season. Will provide decent AHL depth in Lehigh Valley”

Jets coach Rick Bowness won’t travel with the team on their road trip

John Lu: Winnipeg Jets assistant coach Scott Arniel said head coach Rick Bowness won’t travel with the team on their road trip. Bowness will take part in their game planning via zoom.

Kieffer Bellows on waivers

Elliotte Friedman: The New York Islanders have placed forward Kieffer Bellows on waivers.

Andrew Gross: “Kieffer Bellows on waivers could be a sign #Isles would like to recall Robin Salo. Would need a roster spot to do so. Or, it could mean a bunch of other things.”

Kevin Kurz: “Re: Bellows, wouldn’t surprise me if Lou was trying to trade him the past few days and had no takers. Could be why he didn’t play for Bailey/Beauvillier. And, it could mean that there’s already a team that the Isles know about that are willing to take on his deal. We’ll see.”