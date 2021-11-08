NHL News: Blackhawks, Wild, Senators, Waivers, Brassard and Tkachuk

Blackhawks coaching search will wait till the offseason

Charlie Roumeliotis: Chicago Blackhawks interm GM Kyle Davidson said that a permanent hiring for the head coaching position won’t be made until after the season.

Derek King will be their coach for the rest of the season.

Charlie Roumeliotis: “First impressions of interim GM Kyle Davidson: You could see why he’s moved up the ranks quickly within the organization. Bright hockey mind, exudes confidence and clearly not afraid to make tough decisions.”

Wild get two back from COVID protocol

Michael Russo: Minnesota Wild’s Mats Zuccarello and Rem Pitlick returned from COVID protocol after missing the past four games.

Holden in protocol

Lukas Weese of Sportsnet: Ottawa Senators defenseman Nick Holden was placed in COVID protocol.

Associate coach Jack Capuano was also added to the COVID protocol list.

Defenseman Erik Brannstrom was recalled.

On waivers

Elliotte Friedman: The Arizona Coyotes put defenseman Kyle Capobianco on waivers. The New Jersey Devils put Marian Studenic on waivers

Brassard and Tkachuk fined

NHL Player Safety: Philadelphia Flyers forward Derick Brassard was fined $2,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct during Saturday’s game against the Capitals.

NHL Player Safety: On Friday Calgary Flames forward Matthew Tkachuk was fined $5,000 for high-sticking Dallas Stars defenseman John Klingberg.