NHL News: Blue Jackets, Canucks, Maple Leafs, Islanders, and Utah

The Columbus Blue Jackets sign James van Riemsdyk

Pierre LeBrun: The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed forward James van Riemsdyk to a one-year, $900,000 contract.

Chris Johnston: van Riemsdyk doesn’t have any trade protection.

The Vancouver Canucks to bring in Dylan Ferguson on a PTO

Mike Raptis of The Province: The Vancouver Canucks have signed goaltender Dylan Ferguson to a PTO.

Ferguson played for Dinamo Minsk of the KHL last season. In 23 games he posted a 2.51 GAA and .904 SV%.

Rick Dhaliwal: “This is to make sure the Canucks have enough goalies at training camp if Demko can’t join the main group.”

Kevin Woodley: “Fergy, who is from Vancouver Island and spent last season in the KHL despite a couple really good performances for the Ottawa Senators the year prior, once took to the ice at Rogers Arena for warm-ups and the anthem with Roberto Luongo as the minor hockey player of the game.”

Salary breakdown for Jani Hakanpaa

Puck Pedia: The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed defenseman Jani Hakanpaa to a one-year, $1.47 million contract.

He’ll have a $775,000 salary and a signing bonus of $695,000. He has an eight-team no-trade clause.

Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin could miss the start of camp

Stefan Rosner: New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin could miss the first couple of days of training with an upper-body injury according to GM Lou Lamoriello. He is skating.

Victor Soderstrom is heading home

Chris Johnston: Utah Hockey Club RFA defenseman Victor Soderstrom signed a two-year contract with Brynas in Sweden.