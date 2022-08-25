NHL News: Blues Jackets and Alexandre Texier, and the Golden Knights and Phil Kessel

The Blue Jackets suspend Alexandre Texier and he’ll play in Switzerland next season

Columbus Blue Jackets: GM Jarmo Kekalainen announced that forward Alexandre Texier won’t be joining the team this season after the advice from the NHL/NHLPA Substance Abuse and Behavioral Health Program. He won’t be paid by the Blue Jackets and won’t count against their salary cap. Texier in a statement.

“During the past year, I have experienced some personal issues and challenges and I feel I need to be close to my family at this time. I have love and respect for the city of Columbus, the Blue Jackets, and the fans as everyone has always treated me first-class. I truly appreciate the support, help and empathy I have received from team management, the coaching staff, doctors, trainers and my teammates. This was a hard decision, but it is the best one for me right now.”

Texier fractured his finger last year on January 26th and was given a leave of absence from the team in March.

Aaron Portzline: Texier will be playing in Switzerland next season.

Aaron Portzline: Texier still has a year on his contract and it will slide till next season if he decides to return to the NHL.

He is suspended by the Blue Jackets.

The Golden Knights have signed Phil Kessel

Danny Webster: The Vegas Golden Knights have signed forward Phil Kessel to a one-year contract worth $1.5 million.

Owen Krepps : “Putting my Kessel bias aside, this is a solid low-risk movie that will provide the Golden Knights additional scoring on the wing after they moved on from Pacioretty, Dadonov, and Janmark this offseason. He’ll also play all 82 games as he doesn’t get hurt.”

Saad Yousuf: "Given the streak, I wonder what kind of conversation was had with Vegas coaches/management about ensuring Phil Kessel doesn't get healthy scratched, no matter what."

Puck Pedia: The Golden Knights are now $9.6 million over the salary cap with 21 players under contract. Four players are likely on the IR.

Nolan Patrick at $1.2 million

Shea Weber at $7.86 million

Robin Lehner at $5 million

Laurent Brossoit at $2.325 million