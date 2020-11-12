NHL News: Board of Governors Will Hear From the League Today … A Push For A January 1st Start

TSN: Darren Dreger said the NHL and NHLPA continue to plan out next season and are still hoping to be able to pull off a January 1st start to the season. There is still lots of work to do.

The Board of Governors will get an update from the NHL today on a conference call.

A hub or hybrid system is one of the things being considered. An all Canadian division is an option as well.

“You’ll play for 10 to 12 days,” Bettman explained during the conference. “You’ll play a bunch of games without travelling. You’ll go back, go home for a week, be with your family. We’ll have our testing protocols and all the other things you need.

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on the NHL and NHLPA working hard over the next two weeks on details about the 2020-21 season and the hope of a January 1st start.

** NHLrumors.com transcription