NHL News: Board of Governors Will Hear From the League Today … A Push For A January 1st Start

TSN: Darren Dreger said the NHL and NHLPA continue to plan out next season and are still hoping to be able to pull off a January 1st start to the season. There is still lots of work to do.
The Board of Governors will get an update from the NHL today on a conference call.
A hub or hybrid system is one of the things being considered. An all Canadian division is an option as well.
“You’ll play for 10 to 12 days,” Bettman explained during the conference. “You’ll play a bunch of games without travelling. You’ll go back, go home for a week, be with your family. We’ll have our testing protocols and all the other things you need.
Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on the NHL and NHLPA working hard over the next two weeks on details about the 2020-21 season and the hope of a January 1st start.
“I think the next two weeks is gonna be, they are really gonna grind and try to get it done, the league and the players. Now, I do think they are gonna try for January 1st. I don’t know if they are going to be able to do it, it might be too ambitious, but I think they are going to try and do it.
And you know since I wrote last night I’ve had some more people kind of reach out and give me nuggets about what they are hearing, and one of the things is, is that they’ve kind of looked at what happened in baseball. And baseball’s way was you start, you get going and you adjust on the fly. You deal with what you have to deal with, and I think there is concern that if hockey starts later and COVID interrupts the schedule, as we all assume at some points it will, the less time and runway you give yourself, the more you risk your season not finishing.”