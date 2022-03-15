NHL News: Boston Bruins, Lars Eller, Auston Matthews and Lawson Crouse

The Bruins sign a college free agent defenseman
Boston Bruins: The Bruins have signed college free agent defenseman Mike Callahan to a two-year entry-level contract with a cap hit of $833,750.
The contract will kick in next season. Callahan played four seasons at Providence College. He recorded 13 goals and 53 assists in 136 games.
Eller in COVID protocol
Capitals PR: Washington Capitals forward Lars Eller is in COVID protocol.
Matthews suspended
NHL Player Safety: Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews was suspended for two games for cross-checking Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin.
Luke Fox: Matthews will forfeit $116,402.50 in salary for the two-game suspension.
Crouse nets a hat trick
Lawson Crouse became the first @ArizonaCoyotes player since Radim Vrbata on April 27, 2013 to complete a hat trick by scoring a shorthanded goal.
13 hat tricks so far this month
March = Madness
Lawson Crouse netted his first career hat trick, the @NHL's 13th in March – the most through two weeks in a calendar month in more than 16 years.
