NHL News: Boston Bruins, Lars Eller, Auston Matthews and Lawson Crouse

The Bruins sign a college free agent defenseman

Boston Bruins: The Bruins have signed college free agent defenseman Mike Callahan to a two-year entry-level contract with a cap hit of $833,750.

The contract will kick in next season. Callahan played four seasons at Providence College. He recorded 13 goals and 53 assists in 136 games.

Eller in COVID protocol

Capitals PR: Washington Capitals forward Lars Eller is in COVID protocol.

Matthews suspended

NHL Player Safety: Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews was suspended for two games for cross-checking Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin.

Luke Fox: Matthews will forfeit $116,402.50 in salary for the two-game suspension.

Crouse nets a hat trick

13 hat tricks so far this month