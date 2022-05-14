NHL News: Boudreau, Blackhawks, Ted Lindsay Award, Maple Leafs, Panthers, and Penguins

Boudreau back

Chris Johnston: The Vancouver Canucks announced that head coach Bruce Boudreau will be back next season.

Blackhawks will get a second-round pick for Fleury

Cap Friendly: With the Minnesota Wild being eliminated from the first round and Marc-Andre Fleury not having at least four wins, the Chicago Blackhawks will receive the 60th pick in the second round and not a first-round pick as a condition of the trade.

2021-22 Ted Lindsay Award finalist

Frank Seravalli: The NHLPA players voted and the Ted Lindsay Award finalists are Roman Josi (Nashville Predators), Auston Matthews (Toronto Maple Leafs) and Connor McDavid (Edmonton Oilers).

Maple Leafs sign two 2020 draft picks

Toronto Maple Leafs: The Maple Leafs have signed 2020 second round, 48th overall, defenseman Roni Hirvonen to a three-year, entry-level contract with an AAV of $856,666.

The Maple Leafs have signed 2020 third round, 64th overall, defenseman Topi Niemela to a three-year, entry-level contract with an AAV of $856,666.

Panthers end a long drought

Frank Seravalli: The Florida Panthers won their first playoff series since June 1st, 1996. The drought spanned almost 26 years, 9,478 days in total.

Penguins on the road in Game 7

Steve Mears: The Pittsburgh Penguins are 6-0 in Game 7’s when they are on the road.

